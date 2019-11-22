International Development News
Blue Jackets rally for 3 in 3rd to beat Red Wings

Boone Jenner scored the go-ahead goal and the host Columbus Blue Jackets scored three third-period goals to get past the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Thursday. Alexandre Texier, Cam Atkinson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Eric Robinson tallied the other goals for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo had 22 saves.

Tyler Bertuzzi scored twice and Filip Hronek and Luke Glendening collected the other goals for the Red Wings. Jimmy Howard made 32 saves. It was 1-1 after the first period. Texier scored his third goal of the season during a scramble in front of the net at 5:37.

Bertuzzi wound up, waited and then finally fired away and scored Detroit's first goal at 12:06. His shot past a screened Korpisalo just snuck inside the post. Early in the second period the Blue Jackets had a 5-on-3 advantage and Atkinson cashed in. Seth Jones passed the puck toward the post to Atkinson, who deposited it into a wide opening at 4:30.

Detroit also had a 5-on-3 advantage during the period but didn't get a shot off. But the Wings scored twice in 44 seconds in the final four minutes of the period. Hronek caught a break when he tried to pass the puck from the right circle to Robby Fabbri. It hit a defensemen's skate and skittered into the net. Glendening scored the Wings' second shorthanded goal in as many games. Frans Nielsen stole the puck and passed it to Glendening at center ice. He got ahead of the defense and backhanded the puck by Korpisalo, putting the Wings up 3-2 into the final period.

With Fabbri in the penalty box for slashing, Bjorkstrand scored on a rebound from the slot at 7:40 of the third to tie the game. Jenner scored his sixth of the season from a tough angle along the right side just over a minute later to put Columbus on top. Bjorkstrand got the primary assist.

The Blue Jackets took a two-goal lead at 13:49 after winning a faceoff in their own zone. Zach Werenski cleared the puck and Robinson found himself on a breakaway to notch his third goal this season. Bertuzzi tipped in a Dennis Cholowski shot to make it 5-4 at 16:46, but Columbus held on.

