International Development News
Development News Edition

Isles edge Pens in OT, run points streak to 16

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 08:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 08:40 IST
Isles edge Pens in OT, run points streak to 16
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brock Nelson, playing in his 500th career game, scored with 43.5 seconds left in overtime Thursday night as the red-hot New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and set a franchise record for points in consecutive games at 16. The Islanders have gone 15-0-1 in a span that began Oct. 12 to break the previous franchise-best points streak set by the 1981-82 team, which won 15 straight games. New York's only blemish in its current streak was an overtime loss to the Penguins on Nov. 7m also in Brooklyn, in which it blew a three-goal third-period lead.

The Islanders' point streak is the longest in the NHL since the Tampa Bay Lightning also went 15-0-1 in 16 straight games from Nov. 29, 2018 through Jan. 3, 2019. No team has recorded points in at least 17 straight games since the Boston Bruins had an 18-game streak during the 2017-18 season. Nelson also gave Islanders the lead with 4:52 left in the third, but Patric Hornqvist scored with 29.9 seconds remaining to force overtime.

Scott Mayfield scored in the first period and Anthony Beauvillier scored in the second for the Islanders. Goalie Thomas Greiss made 23 saves. Evgeni Malkin scored in the first period and Bryan Rust scored in the second for the Penguins, who also lost to the Islanders in overtime in Pittsburgh on Tuesday and have dropped four of five (1-1-3) overall. Matt Murray recorded 20 saves.

The Penguins took the lead just 64 seconds after faceoff. Jake Guentzel attempted to backhand a shot toward Greiss, but the puck skittered across the crease and toward Malkin, who dove ahead of Adam Pelech and hit the ice as he poked the shot past a sprawling Greiss. The Islanders tied the score late in the period following Mathew Barzal's faceoff win deep in the Penguins' zone. The puck bounced to Mayfield, whose slap shot from just in front of the blue line sailed past a gaggle of players, and also past Murray, who was screened by Anders Lee, for the goal with 4:48 left.

An Islanders turnover led to the Penguins' second goal a mere 1:09 into the second. Jordan Eberle's pass in the Pittsburgh zone was intended for Ryan Pulock, but the puck sailed by him and into the neutral zone, where Rust picked it up and went in untouched for the breakaway goal. The Islanders scored the game-tying goal on the power play shortly beyond the midway point of the period when Beauvillier rebounded a shot by Derick Brassard and tucked it into the corner of the net as Nelson screened Murray with 8:22 remaining.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Brookfield Properties Joins Global Campaign Driving Disability Inclusion at the Workplace

Prepares to host India Inc.-The Valuable 500 with CII-India Business Disability Network IBDN and EnAble India, to make disability inclusion a boardroom agenda. New Delhi, India Business Wire IndiaBrookfield Properties today announced its ...

IIT Kharagpur researchers find Iron Age evidence in Gujarat

Researchers from IIT Kharagpur have found archaelogical evidence of a 3,000-year-old Iron Age settlement at Karim Shahi and a Historic to Medieval settlement at Vigakot near Thar desert. While the archaelogical remains found at Karim Shahi...

FOREX-Currencies in paralysis as trade 'headline fatigue' sets in

The dollar trod water on Friday as a week of mixed messages on the prospect of Sino-U.S. tariff rollbacks left traders on edge and currency markets paralysed, ahead of the release of closely-watched manufacturing data. Headline fatigue has ...

Eden Gardens all set for historic day-night Test between India-Bangladesh

The Test between India and Bangladesh today will be a historic moment as both the sides will play their first-ever day-night Test with a pink ball here at the Eden Gardens. This will also be the first under lights Test in India. When India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019