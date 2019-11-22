International Development News
Development News Edition

Ronaldo ready to make amends as injury-hit Juve take on Atalanta in Serie A

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 09:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 09:24 IST
Ronaldo ready to make amends as injury-hit Juve take on Atalanta in Serie A
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Cristiano Ronaldo conceded he is not '100 percent' despite his goal spree for Portugal but always ready to play as injury-hit Juventus head to Atalanta on Saturday looking to extend their unbeaten run this season to stay top of Serie A. Juventus visit fifth-placed Atalanta before hosting Atletico Madrid in the Champions League next week.

Maurizio Sarri's side are just one point ahead of Antonio Conte's Inter Milan after 12 matches, with Lazio and Cagliari eight points adrift of the leaders in joint third. Atalanta have gone three league games without a win and will be eager to get back into the Champions League berths, as they sit two points off fourth place, before next week's trip to Shakhtar Donetsk.

Atalanta's fortunes have slipped following the thigh injury suffered to Colombian star Duvan Zapata, who scored six goals in six Serie A matches before being sidelined for their last five league games. As Atalanta sweat on Zapata's return, Juventus will be without full-back Alex Sandro, who picked up a thigh problem playing for Brazil, with Blaise Matuidi recovering from a rib injury.

Ronaldo had said he was not be at his best physical form, with Sarri saying the Portuguese star has a "little knee problem". But the 34-year-old wants to make amends after storming off when he was substituted in Juventus's last game against AC Milan.

"In the last three weeks, I have played at a slightly reduced capacity," Ronaldo conceded after his goal spree for Portugal. "I don't like to be replaced, no one does," added Ronaldo. "I tried to help Juve even when injured."

Full-back Danilo, who scored his first goal for Brazil during the international break, warned: "The games after the international break are never easy, let alone against Atalanta, a team who are doing well. "We can't make mistakes or underestimate them."

Inter will be looking to make it a perfect seven league games on the road this season as they travel to Torino, before their European trip to Slavia Prague. Conte's side face a tough task against the Andrea Belotti-powered Torino, who ended their six-match winless run against Brescia last time out, and are in 11th position.

Serie A runners-up Napoli are in crisis, having slipped to seventh, and desperately need a result at 14th-placed AC Milan, who are themselves floundering. Cagliari and Lazio will look to continue their strong form at lowly Lecce and Sassuolo respectively.

Roma have a chance to move into the Champions League places as the look to bounce back from last week's defeat to Parma at home against tailenders Brescia.

One to watch:

Carlo Ancelotti's Serie A runners-up last season head for AC Milan amid reports he has two games left to save his job.

Napoli have gone four games without a win in Serie A to sit seventh. The southerners have 19 points -- 13 behind leaders Juventus -- their worst tally after 12 games since the 2011-2012 season when they finished fifth. After being held 1-1 by Salzburg in the Champions League, they travel to Liverpool next week in a key game for the former Chelsea, AC Milan and Real Madrid boss.

Key stats:

100 - Torino captain Andrea Belotti's Serie A goals 29 - Juventus's unbeaten run against Atalanta -- 23W, 6D 13 - Points between Juventus and last season's runners-up Napoli 6 - Inter have won six in six on the road so far this league season. 5 - Years since AC Milan last beat Napoli

Fixtures ========

Saturday (all times GMT) Atalanta v Juventus (1400GMT), AC Milan v Napoli (1700), Torino v Inter Milan (1945) Sunday

Bologna v Parma (1130GMT), Verona v Fioretina, AS Roma v Brescia, Sassuolo v Lazio (1400), Sampdoria v Udinese (1700), Lecce v Cagliari (1945) Monday

SPAL v Genoa (1945)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Outlander Season 5’s new cast revealed, Season 3 airs on Netflix in December

Fuji Silvertech to set up Rs 200-cr plant in Auric-Shendra

Amazon's Auburndale fulfillment center to create 500 full-time jobs 

Govt sanctions 305 projects for clean Ganga Mission: Shekhawat

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar dead

Senior journalist Nilkanth Khadilkar died here on Friday after a brief illness. Khadilkar, 85, was the editor of Marathi newspaper Navakal, died at a private hospital in suburban Bandra, family sources said.He was the editor of the newspape...

Zero Hour notice in RS over adulterated milk

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Harnath Singh Yadav has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand to tackle the menace of adulterated milk. Most of the chemicals used as milk adulterants are poisonous and cause health hazards, it in...

Lightning sink Blackhawks with late push

Anthony Cirelli, Brayden Point and Cedric Paquette scored third-period goals, and the Tampa Bay Lightning held on for a 4-2 win over the host Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night. Mikhail Sergachev also scored for Tampa Bay, which snapped a...

Hong Kong police chief urges protesters to leave university campus

Protesters holed up at a Hong Kong university campus should leave and there is no deadline to clear them, the citys police chief said on Friday, adding that he hoped for a peaceful resolution to the standoff.At least eight protesters who ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019