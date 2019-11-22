Kolkata's iconic spots turn pink to welcome historic Test

To mark the historic occasion of the first-ever day-night Test in India, all the iconic spots of Kolkata, where the match will be held, turned pink. The famous tourist points in the city were lit up in the colour to attract more people to the country's first pink-ball Test.

Landmarks like the Big Ben on Laketown, Howrah Bridge, Tata Centre, Eden Gardens, the Elliot Park, and Shahid Minar are all decked in pink to mark the occasion. Taking to Twitter, Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly posted some pictures of the spots.

"Welcome to pink test ..@JayShah @bcci," he wrote. India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series.

Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows: India: Virat Kohli (ct), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Saha (wk), R Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant.

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (c), Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Saif Hasan, Litton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Musaddek Hossain Saikat, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Ebadat Hossain. Later in the day, India will take on Bangladesh in the second Test at Eden Gardens here. The toss is scheduled at 12.30 pm and play will start at 1:00 pm. The lunch break lasting 40 minutes will be between 3 pm and 3.40 pm, and the tea break, spanning 20 minutes, is from 5.40 pm to 6 pm. (ANI)

