Day-night Test: Bangladesh win toss against India, elect to bat first

In the first-ever day-night Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against India here at the Eden Gardens here on Friday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 22-11-2019 12:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-11-2019 12:53 IST
Virat Kohli and Mominul Haque during toss at Eden Gardens (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

In the first-ever day-night Test, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat against India here at the Eden Gardens here on Friday. India didn't change their winning eleven from the last game while Bangladesh introduced Al-Amin and Nayeem in place of Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

This is the second Test of the two-match series against Bangladesh and will be played under lights with a pink ball. On the historic day of cricket, dignitaries from all walks of life have come to the iconic Eden Gardens stadium to witness the match.

The list includes Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Saina Mirza, and Rani Mukherjee. Hasina along with Banerjee will go to the stadium and ring the ceremonial bell at about 12:30 p.m.

India won the first Test in Indore against Bangladesh by an innings and 130 runs after clinching the T20I series. Squads of both India and Bangladesh for the two-match Test series are as follows:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Wriddhiman Saha, Ishant Shama, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami. Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah, Liton Das (wk), Nayeem Hasan, Abu Jayed, Al-Amin Hossain, Ebadat Hossain.

The play will start at 1:00 pm. The lunch break lasting 40 minutes will be between 3 pm and 3.40 pm, and the tea break, spanning 20 minutes, is from 5.40 pm to 6 pm. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

