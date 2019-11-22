Sophie Molineux takes break from WBBL citing mental health issues

Melbourne Renegades women's cricketer Sophie Molineux has requested some time away from cricket on the grounds of mental health. Renegades Women Big Bash League Head Coach, Tim Coyle, said Molineux had the club's full support.

"Sophie knows her teammates and the Renegades coaches and support staff are always there for her. We'll give Sophie the time, space and any support she needs," Coyle said in an official statement. "Sophie has made the decision to take a break from cricket and we are providing her with the support she needs," said Pip Inge, Australia Women's Team Doctor.

"The welfare of our players is a priority and we are proud of the brave decision by Sophie to step away from the game," she added. Earlier, Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell had decided to take a break from all forms of cricket to look after his mental health.

Opening batsman Nic Maddinson had also decided to skip Australia A fixture against Pakistan, citing the same reason. (ANI)

