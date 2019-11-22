Cricket-Bangladesh 106 all out in first innings of Kolkata test

Bangladesh was all out for 106 in their first innings on the opening day of the second and final test against India, also the first pink-ball match for both teams, at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored for the tourists with 29, while Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Ishant Sharma (5-22) and Umesh Yadav (3-29) shared eight wickets between them while fellow quick Shami claimed 2-36. India is 1-0 up in the two-test series.

