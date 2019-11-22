Cricket-Bangladesh 106 all out in first innings of Kolkata test
Bangladesh was all out for 106 in their first innings on the opening day of the second and final test against India, also the first pink-ball match for both teams, at the Eden Gardens on Friday. Opener Shadman Islam top-scored for the tourists with 29, while Liton Das retired hurt on 24 after being hit on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery.
Ishant Sharma (5-22) and Umesh Yadav (3-29) shared eight wickets between them while fellow quick Shami claimed 2-36. India is 1-0 up in the two-test series.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- Eden Gardens
- Liton Das
- Umesh Yadav
- Ishant Sharma
ALSO READ
4 Indian-Americans win state, local elections in US
ANALYSIS-In India, gods 'flex their muscles' over scarce land
Indians C Perez named Wilson top defensive player
Body of Indian worker killed in Singapore crane collapse being flown back
Indian-origin dean of Harvard Business School to step down in June 2020