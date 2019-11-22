SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

NASCAR's season may have just ended but the race is on to uncover the next generation of superstar drivers, after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson announced plans to retire at the end of 2020. BOXING-LAWSUIT-MAYWEATHER-PACQUIAO

Unhappy fans cannot sue over Mayweather-Pacquiao bout: U.S. court (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Thursday said boxing fans who felt cheated after learning that Manny Pacquiao had been injured before fighting Floyd Mayweather Jr. cannot pursue class-action litigation because the 2015 welterweight bout dubbed the "Fight of the Century" proved to be a letdown.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-HEWITT Hurting Hewitt pans Davis Cup scheduling after Australia eliminated

MADRID (Reuters) - Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised the scheduling at the revamped Davis Cup Finals after his team lost 2-1 to Canada in the quarter-finals on Thursday. UPCOMING

SPORTS CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 23 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test

Australia face Pakistan on the third day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988. 23 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match

New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches 23 Nov

SOCCER SOCCER-NETHERLANDS/RACISM (PIX)

Soccer-Dutch teams to halt play for a minute in racism protest Play at all professional soccer matches in the Netherlands will be halted for a minute this weekend to protest against racism, after a match was suspended last week following the abuse of a player.

22 Nov 14:00 ET / 19:00 GMT SOCCER-GERMANY-DOR-SCP/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Borussia Dortmund v Paderborn Borussia Dortmund play Paderborn in Germany's Bundesliga.

22 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-FRANCE-PSG-LIL/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Paris St Germain vs Lille Paris St Germain play Lille in their Ligue 1 soccer match

22 Nov 14:30 ET / 19:30 GMT SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Second Leg - Urawa Reds v Al Hilal Urawa Reds and Al Hilal prepare for the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Saitama.

23 Nov 20:00 ET / 01:00 GMT SOCCER-SPAIN-LEG-FCB/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer Spain - La Liga - Leganes v Barcelona Leganes host Barcelona in La Liga.

23 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-WHU-TOT/REPORT (PIX) (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - West Ham United v Tottenham Hotspur Jose Mourinho's first match in charge of Tottenham Hotspur is away to West Ham United in the Premier League

23 Nov 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT BOXING

BOXING-HEAVYWEIGHT-WILDER-ORTIZ/ Boxing - Deontay Wilder v Luis Oritz - WBC Heavyweight title fight

Deontay Wilder faces Luis Oritz in a WBC Heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas. 23 Nov

ATHLETICS SPORT-DOPING/RUSSIA-ATHLETICS

Russian athletics federation names acting chief after president suspended for doping Russia's athletics federation names its new acting chief after its president was suspended for doping violations.

23 Nov ATHLETICS-COUNCIL/

Athletics - World Athletics Council Meeting World Athletics (formerly IAAF) holds a two-day council meeting in Monaco.

23 Nov GOLF

GOLF-RSM/ Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic third round

Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar. 23 Nov

GOLF-EUROPEAN/ Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship

Round three of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai. 23 Nov

TENNIS TENNIS-DAVISCUP/ (PIX) (TV)

Tennis - Davis Cup Finals Madrid's Caja Magica hosts the semi-finals of the inaugural Davis Cup Finals.

23 Nov 05:00 ET / 10:00 GMT MOTOR RACING

MOTOR-ELECTRIC-SAUDI/ (TV) Motor racing - Formula E - Ad Diriyah ePrix

Ad Diriyah, near Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, hosts the second race of the Formula E season. 23 Nov 07:03 ET / 12:03 GMT

