Sports News Summary: Rublev inspires Russia to Davis Cup quarter-final win over Serbia

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Rublev inspires Russia to Davis Cup quarter-final win over Serbia

A spirited Russia battled past 2010 champions Serbia 2-1 in the Davis Cup quarter-finals on Friday to reach the last four of the competition for the first time since 2008. Andrey Rublev put Russia in front by swatting aside Filip Krajinovic 6-1 6-2 in the opening match of the day at Spain's La Caja Magica before Novak Djokovic dragged Serbia back into the tie with a 6-3 6-3 win over Karen Khachanov. Take 5: Browns' missing piece, Cowboys-Patriots clash

Heavyweight clashes in Foxborough, Mass., and Santa Clara, Calif., headline a juicy Week 12 slate, but we're going to start first with the Cleveland Browns. At 4-6, the Browns remain playoff long shots, but they've unveiled perhaps the league's most important schematic wrinkle in the past two weeks. No evidence Rudolph used racial slur in fight with Garrett, says league

The NFL said on Thursday it found no evidence to support allegations that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph used a racial slur against Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett prior to their fight during last week's game. Garrett was ejected in the closing seconds of the game in Cleveland after ripping Rudolph's helmet off and striking him on the head with it. Hurting Hewitt pans Davis Cup scheduling after Australia eliminated

Australia captain Lleyton Hewitt criticised the scheduling at the revamped Davis Cup Finals after his team lost 2-1 to Canada in the quarter-finals on Thursday. Australia, playing their third match in successive nights, lost Nick Kyrgios to a collarbone injury before the quarter-final and faced a Canadian team who has a day off on Wednesday. Motor racing-Bird wins Formula E opener with Porsche and Mercedes on podium

Britain's Sam Bird won the opening race of the Formula E season in Saudi Arabia for Envision Virgin Racing on Friday, with series debutants Porsche and Mercedes making immediate appearances on the podium. The 32-year-old fought through from fifth at the start to continue his record of winning in every season of the all-electric championship dating back to the first in 2014/15. NHL roundup: Isles set franchise mark with 16-game points streak

Brock Nelson, playing in his 500th career game, scored with 43.5 seconds left in overtime Thursday night as the red-hot New York Islanders beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 in Brooklyn, N.Y., and set a franchise record for points in consecutive games at 16. The Islanders have gone 15-0-1 in a span that began Oct. 12 to break the previous franchise-best points streak set in 1978-79 and matched in 1980-81 and 1981-82, the last of which featured 15 straight wins. New York's only blemish in its current streak was an overtime loss to the Penguins on Nov. 7, also in Brooklyn, in which it blew a three-goal, third-period lead. NASCAR's 'Superman' casts long shadow with retirement plans

NASCAR's season may have just ended but the race is on to uncover the next generation of superstar drivers, after seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson announced plans to retire at the end of 2020. With viewership numbers down from the peak of the sport's popularity about a decade ago and veterans such as Tony Stewart and Dale Earnhardt Jr. now retired in the rearview mirror, Johnson's departure will leave a massive pothole in the road for NASCAR as it looks to claim a bigger share of the market. MLB notebook: Astros' investigation widens to 2018-19

The investigation of the Houston Astros' alleged sign-stealing scandal has been extended beyond 2017 to include the 2018 and 2019 seasons, commissioner Rob Manfred disclosed Thursday. "We are talking to people all over the industry, former employees, competitors, whatever," Manfred said as the owners meetings concluded Thursday in Arlington, Texas. "To the extent that we find other leads, we are going to follow these leads. We will get to the bottom of what we have out there in terms of what went on to the extent that it's humanly possible." Lorenzo-Vera extends lead as Fleetwood, Rahm boost Race to Dubai chances

France's Mike Lorenzo-Vera carded a three-under-par 69 to grab a three-shot lead at the season-ending DP World Tour Championship on Friday, while Race to Dubai contenders Tommy Fleetwood and Jon Rahm remain in the hunt heading into the weekend. Lorenzo-Vera, who shook off the effects of a lung infection to open up a one-shot advantage on Thursday, dropped two shots in the final four holes of the second round but still managed to set a clubhouse target at 12-under at Jumeirah Golf Estates. NFL upholds Browns DE Garrett's suspension, ending season

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's suspension for his role in a brawl with the Pittsburgh Steelers last week was upheld on Thursday, ensuring he will miss at least the rest of the 2019 season. Appeals officer James Thrash made the ruling, which will keep Garrett out of Cleveland's final six regular-season games and any postseason games -- if the Browns qualify -- before having to apply for reinstatement from commissioner Roger Goodell in 2020.

