Bears QB Trubisky will start against Giants

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the New York Giants in Chicago. Trubisky, pulled in the second half of last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hip pointer injury, was able to practice Wednesday through Friday and convinced head coach Matt Nagy he was ready to go.

The Bears removed Trubisky from the injury report entirely Friday. Nagy fended off questions in Los Angeles about Trubisky's performance and insisted the in-game switch at quarterback was not performance-driven.

"We're not where we want to be," Nagy allowed Thursday. ""I'm going to go back to what I really like - and what I'm sticking to and what I believe in - is the last two weeks, he's growing in the right direction. So that's where we're at and ... we want to put a good week together, get him healthy and hopefully get him out there this weekend to do it again." Among qualified quarterbacks, Trubisky is last in the NFL in passing yards per game at 175.6.

The Bears ruled out tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow). Linebacker Isaiah Irving (quadriceps) is questionable.

