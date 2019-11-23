Sports News Roundup: Russia again faces Olympic ban after non-compliant recommendation; Giants WR Shepard to return, TE Engram out

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

RUSAF reintegration process suspended over AIU charges

The World Athletics Council has suspended the reinstatement process of Russia's Athletics Federation (RUSAF) pending the resolution of charges imposed on the body by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), the sport's governing body said on Friday. Rune Andersen, chairman of the World Athletics task force overseeing RUSAF's reinstatement, announced the decision following a meeting in Monaco.

Russia again faces Olympic ban after non-compliant recommendation

Russia is again facing an Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be ruled non-compliant over inconsistencies found in data from a Moscow laboratory. WADA opened compliance proceedings again in September after finding inconsistencies in the vast bank of historical testing data finally handed over in January.

White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50 million deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed Friday to a three-year, $50 million contract extension with All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu already had accepted the team's one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, essentially making Friday's move a two-year, $32.2 million extension.

Djokovic suffers Davis Cup heartbreak, Britain into semis

Novak Djokovic's hopes of a second Davis Cup title were dashed as Serbia suffered an excruciating defeat by Russia while Britain beat Germany to reach the semi-finals on a nerve-racking day in La Caja Magica on Friday. Russian duo Andrey Rublev and Karen Khachanov survived three match points in a tense tiebreak in the final set of the decisive doubles rubber to claim a 2-1 victory over Serbia.

Hot Todd stays in hunt for rare third straight PGA Tour win

Brendon Todd, seeking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win three straight events on the PGA Tour, stayed in the hunt, four strokes behind halfway leader Tyler Duncan at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Friday. American Todd, playing on the Plantation course, carded a six-under-par 66 after shooting the same score on the par-70 Seaside course on Thursday.

Motor racing: Bird wins Formula E opener with Porsche and Mercedes on podium

Britain's Sam Bird won the opening race of the Formula E season in Saudi Arabia for Envision Virgin Racing on Friday, with series debutants Porsche and Mercedes making immediate appearances on the podium. The 32-year-old fought through from fifth at the start to continue his record of winning in every season of the all-electric championship dating back to the first in 2014/15.

Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, $24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three options are exercised, the deal would reportedly be worth $55 million, giving both the 23-year-old White and the team some financial security moving forward.

Giants WR Shepard to return, TE Engram out

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard cleared concussion protocol and is available to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the team said Friday. Shepard has missed the past five games due to his second concussion of the season. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the 26-year-old likely will play.

Swimming: Sun Yang's stance on anti-doping testers doesn't wash for Peaty

Out-of-competition anti-doping procedures need tightening up, but the stance of Chinese swimming champion Sun Yang will not wash, Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty said on Friday. Sun, a triple Olympic freestyle champion, told an appeal hearing in Switzerland last week that anti-doping officials who turned up at his home in China in 2018 could not prove their identity.

Bears QB Trubisky will start against Giants

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the New York Giants in Chicago. Trubisky, pulled in the second half of last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hip pointer injury, was able to practice Wednesday through Friday and convinced head coach Matt Nagy he was ready to go.

