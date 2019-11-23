International Development News
Seahawks' Clowney (hip) will be game-time decision vs. Eagles

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 09:05 IST
  • Created: 23-11-2019 08:45 IST
Seahawks' Clowney (hip) will be game-time decision vs. Eagles
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is away from the team getting a hip injury treated and will be a game-time decision for the Seahawks' Sunday game against the Philadelphia Eagles, coach Pete Carroll said Friday. Clowney didn't practice this week and will join the team in Philadelphia. Carroll declined to divulge where Clowney was being treated.

"He's questionable at this point with a sore hip," Carroll said. "He had a little off-campus treatment today, so we'll see how he is on game day." Clowney was injured against the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 11. Seattle had a bye last Sunday.

Clowney, who was acquired from the Houston Texans before the start of the season, has 25 tackles, three sacks, and one interception. In other Seahawks injury news, leading receiver Tyler Lockett (shin) was removed from the injury report Friday and will play. He was hurt against the 49ers and spent two nights in the hospital.

"At this point, it's not a dangerous injury now," Carroll said. "He had a real contusion in his lower leg that just needed some time. There was enough time, fortunately. We had the week off. "I don't know if he would have made it now if we had played last week. That would have been hard to see that happening. But he's ready to go now. He's fine."

Lockett has 62 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns. Tight end Luke Willson (hamstring) is listed as doubtful, while cornerback Neiko Thorpe (groin) is questionable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

