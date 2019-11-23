International Development News
Sixers hand Spurs eighth straight loss

Tobias Harris scored 26 points while Joel Embiid added 21 points and 14 rebounds to lift the host Philadelphia 76ers past the San Antonio Spurs 115-104 on Friday. Al Horford scored 18 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 17 to carry the Sixers to their third win in a row.

Ben Simmons completed a triple-double with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists for Philadelphia, which improved to 6-0 at home. DeMar DeRozan paced the Spurs with 29 points while Rudy Gay added 22 and LaMarcus Aldridge had 17.

The reeling Spurs fell to 5-11 overall and suffered their eighth consecutive loss, the longest skid since head coach Gregg Popovich took over in 1996-97. The Sixers built an early 13-point lead and then fended off the pesky Spurs.

San Antonio trailed by 11 before Gay connected on a four-point play with 54 seconds remaining in the first half. Gay led all scorers with 17 points. While Embiid was saddled with three fouls in the first half, Harris paced the Sixers with 13 points as they went into the locker room with a 59-52 lead.

DeRozan hit a driving layup and then two free throws to pull the Spurs within 74-71 with 5:20 left in the third. Aldridge followed with a turnaround jumper to cap an 11-2 run which cut the Philadelphia advantage to one. The Sixers led 87-80 at the end of the third.

Patty Mills knocked down a trey from the top of the key to close the Spurs within 90-85, but the Sixers came back with a pair of free throws and a layup by Harris to go back ahead by nine with 9:55 left. DeRozan kept the Spurs within striking distance after a layup with 5:47 remaining had them trailing 101-95.

Korkmaz knocked down a trey and Harris converted a difficult shot in the paint to put the Sixers ahead 108-97 with 4:23 remaining. Korkmaz's fourth 3-pointer gave the Sixers an 11-point lead at 111-100 with 2:28 left and ultimately helped seal the win.

