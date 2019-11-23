Lions QB Stafford out again

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford was ruled out of his third consecutive game as tiny fractures in his back continue to keep him off the field. The 31-year old first missed a 20-13 loss to the Chicago Bears on Nov. 10, before also sitting out last weekend's 35-27 shootout against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeff Driskel will start his third consecutive game Sunday on the road against the Washington Redskins. Stafford's next opportunity to return would be the team's Thanksgiving Day home game against the Bears. Despite the Lions' 3-6-1 record, Stafford said he still intends to return this season. Stafford has completed 64.3 percent of his passes for 2,499 yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games this season.

--Field Level Media

