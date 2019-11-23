Beal rallies Wizards past Hornets

Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, and the Washington Wizards rallied to defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Friday night. The Wizards overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

It was Beal's fifth-straight game with 30-or-more points, extending his career-high. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds while Davis Bertans (20 points) tied his career-high with six 3-pointers.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 31 points for Charlotte, which finished its four-game road trip 1-3. Devonte' Graham, Malik Monk, and Terry Rozier scored 19 points each for the Hornets.

Charlotte led by eight early in the third quarter, but Washington rallied and tied it at 78 on an Isaiah Thomas 3-pointer with 7:01 remaining. Washington briefly took the lead, but Bridges' layup capped a 10-0 run that put the Hornets up 92-86 and they led by six entering the fourth quarter.

Monk's 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 10-point lead and Bridges' 3 made it 107-94 with 9:25 left. Ish Smith's steal and layup pulled Washington within 109-101 and a Bertans' 3-pointer made it 109-105 with 7:22 to play.

Bryant's dunk pulled the Wizards within 114-113 and Jordan McRae's corner 3-pointer gave Washington its first lead of the quarter, 116-114. McRae scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Bryant's two free throws put the Wizards up by four and Charlotte got no closer than within two the rest of the way.

Neither team led by more than five points until late in the first half. Bertans' fifth 3-pointer of the first half gave the Wizards a 56-54 lead with 5:21 left before halftime.

Bridges' driving layup put Charlotte up 64-62 with 70 seconds remaining. Rozier's two free throws and Graham's runner put Charlotte ahead 68-62 at halftime. The Hornets shot 52.9 percent (27-for-51) in the half while Washington hit 47.9 percent (23-for-48).

