International Development News
Development News Edition

Beal rallies Wizards past Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 10:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 10:28 IST
Beal rallies Wizards past Hornets
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Bradley Beal had 30 points and 12 assists, and the Washington Wizards rallied to defeat the visiting Charlotte Hornets 125-118 on Friday night. The Wizards overcame a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to win consecutive games for the first time this season.

It was Beal's fifth-straight game with 30-or-more points, extending his career-high. Thomas Bryant added 21 points and 11 rebounds while Davis Bertans (20 points) tied his career-high with six 3-pointers.

Miles Bridges scored a career-high 31 points for Charlotte, which finished its four-game road trip 1-3. Devonte' Graham, Malik Monk, and Terry Rozier scored 19 points each for the Hornets.

Charlotte led by eight early in the third quarter, but Washington rallied and tied it at 78 on an Isaiah Thomas 3-pointer with 7:01 remaining. Washington briefly took the lead, but Bridges' layup capped a 10-0 run that put the Hornets up 92-86 and they led by six entering the fourth quarter.

Monk's 3-pointer gave the Hornets a 10-point lead and Bridges' 3 made it 107-94 with 9:25 left. Ish Smith's steal and layup pulled Washington within 109-101 and a Bertans' 3-pointer made it 109-105 with 7:22 to play.

Bryant's dunk pulled the Wizards within 114-113 and Jordan McRae's corner 3-pointer gave Washington its first lead of the quarter, 116-114. McRae scored seven of his 13 points in the fourth quarter. Bryant's two free throws put the Wizards up by four and Charlotte got no closer than within two the rest of the way.

Neither team led by more than five points until late in the first half. Bertans' fifth 3-pointer of the first half gave the Wizards a 56-54 lead with 5:21 left before halftime.

Bridges' driving layup put Charlotte up 64-62 with 70 seconds remaining. Rozier's two free throws and Graham's runner put Charlotte ahead 68-62 at halftime. The Hornets shot 52.9 percent (27-for-51) in the half while Washington hit 47.9 percent (23-for-48).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that its more suitable for two parties BJP-NCP to come together to form a government rather than three parties NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena to strive fo...

Ker NCP condmens Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP, a partner of the states ruling LDF, on Saturday condemned party leader Ajit Pawars decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the trap of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019