Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Russia again faces Olympic ban after non-compliant recommendation

Russia is again facing a possible Olympic ban after the World Anti-Doping Agency's Compliance Review Committee (CRC) recommended on Friday that the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be ruled non-compliant. The CRC put forward the recommendation after WADA's Intelligence and Investigations Committee found evidence of manipulation of data retrieved from a tainted Moscow laboratory in January. White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50 million deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed Friday to a three-year, $50 million contract extension with All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu already had accepted the team's one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, essentially making Friday's move a two-year, $32.2 million extension. Hot Todd stays in hunt for rare third straight PGA Tour win

Brendon Todd, seeking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win three straight events on the PGA Tour, stayed in the hunt, four strokes behind halfway leader Tyler Duncan at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Friday. American Todd, playing on the Plantation course, carded a six-under-par 66 after shooting the same score on the par-70 Seaside course on Thursday. Murray a doubt for Britain's clash with Spain

British Davis Cup captain said Andy Murray may be left out of Saturday's Davis Cup semi-final against Spain as the former world number one is not in his best condition. The 32-year-old Murray, who returned from hip surgery in June, made heavy weather of beating 79th-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor on Wednesday in Britain's opening group match. Nadal rescues Spain but heartbreak for Djokovic's Serbia

Rafael Nadal put in some late-night overtime to drag hosts Spain into the Davis Cup semi-finals but Novak Djokovic's hopes were dashed in excruciating fashion as Serbia bowed out on Friday. World number one Nadal rescued his country as he joined forces with Marcel Granollers to win the deciding doubles rubber of their quarter-final against Argentina and set up a clash with Britain who beat Germany 2-0. Report: Mariners give top prospect White $24M deal

The Seattle Mariners locked in a piece of their future Friday as top prospect Evan White agreed to a guaranteed six-year, $24 million contract before he has even set foot in the major leagues, according to an mlb.com report. If the three options are exercised, the deal would reportedly be worth $55 million, giving both the 23-year-old White and the team some financial security moving forward. Giants WR Shepard to return, TE Engram out

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard cleared concussion protocol and is available to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the team said Friday. Shepard has missed the past five games due to his second concussion of the season. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the 26-year-old likely will play. Bobsleigh: Humphries named to USA squad after battle with Canadian team

Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning bobsledder Kaillie Humphries was officially named to the USA Bobsled National Team on Thursday, capping off the Calgary native's long saga to be released from the Canadian squad. Humphries filed a lawsuit against Bobsleigh Canada in September in order to compete in the United States, after lodging a harassment complaint last year against the governing body, for whom she competed in three Olympic Games. Walker leaves game on stretcher after collision with teammate

Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker exited a Friday night game against the Denver Nuggets after his head collided with a teammate in a frightening incident that saw him carted off the court. The three-time NBA All-Star appeared to stumble forward, before falling headfirst into his teammate Semi Ojeleye's torso, his neck buckling from the impact in front of a packed hometown Denver crowd in the second period. Bears QB Trubisky will start against Giants

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the New York Giants in Chicago. Trubisky, pulled in the second half of last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hip pointer injury, was able to practice Wednesday through Friday and convinced head coach Matt Nagy he was ready to go.

