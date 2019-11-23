India 347-9 declared against Bangladesh on day 2

India declared their first innings at 347 for 9 against Bangladesh on the second day of the Day/Night Test here on Saturday. Skipper Virat Kohli top-scored for India with a 194-ball 136.

India now leads by 241 runs. Brief Score:

Bangladesh 1st innings: 106 all out in 30.3 overs India 1st Innings: 347 for 9 in 89.4 overs (Virat Kohli 136; Al-Amin Hossain 3/85, Ebadat Hossain 3/91).

