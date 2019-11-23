International Development News
Development News Edition

Kohli equals Ponting's record of most tons as captain

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 18:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 18:03 IST
Kohli equals Ponting's record of most tons as captain
Image Credit: ANI

Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Virat Kohli on Saturday equaled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain. Kohli brought up his 70th overall ton and 27th Test century with a brace off Taijul Islam in the 68th over, on the second day of India's maiden day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

With the century, Kohli's 20th as India captain in Tests, the talismanic batsman also surpassed Ponting's tally of 19 Test tons as skipper. Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has more centuries than Kohli with 25 tons to his name as captain.

On Friday, Kohli became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the pink-ball Test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan traveller held with Rs 10L worth dollars at IGI

An Afghan passenger has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport on Saturday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth around Rs 10 lakh in unauthorised manner, officials said. They said the traveller,&#160;Bakhtyari Waheedulla...

'Black chapter' in India's history, BJP 'contract killer' of democracy: Cong on Maha govt

The Congress on Saturday termed the swearing-in of Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra chief minister a black chapter in Indias history and asserted that the BJP acted as a contract killer of democracy by forming an illegitimate government in ...

Gill takes lead after Day 1 of Champions Yacht Club FMSCI INRC

Competing for the first time after the ill-fated Jodhpur rally, seasoned Gaurav Gill took lead at the Champions Yacht Club FMSCI Indian National Rally Championship on the incident-packed opening day day, here on Saturday. The day one was ma...

I'd have rather died at sea than return to Libya, says rescued migrant

An African migrant recently rescued from a crowded dinghy drifting in the Mediterranean said he would have rather died at sea than return to Libya, highlighting the desperation driving the current wave of immigration to Europe.Ibrahim Assou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019