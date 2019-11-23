International Development News
Development News Edition

Virat Kohli closes in on another record after ton against Bangladesh

Virat Kohli closes in on another record after ton against Bangladesh
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • With an impressive ton against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli on Saturday equaled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain.
  • With his ton, India stepped closer to their 12th successive home series win.
  • Kohli brought up his 70th overall ton and 27th Test century at Eden Gardens in the day-night match.

Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Virat Kohli on Saturday equaled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain. Kohli brought up his 70th overall ton and 27th Test century with a brace off Taijul Islam in the 68th over, on the second day of India's maiden day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh. With the century, Kohli's 20th as India captain in Tests, the talismanic batsman also surpassed Ponting's tally of 19 Test tons as skipper.

Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has more centuries than Kohli with 25 tons to his name as captain.

On Friday, Kohli also became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the pink-ball Test.

Kohli had come to the crease under lights with India in a tricky 43/2 inside 13 overs on a day Indian openers had a rare failure. But the skipper soaked the pressure under lights and batted with both caution and authority for his back-to-back Test hundred at Eden Gardens as India stepped closer to their 12th successive home series win.

Kohli's last ton here had come against Sri Lanka on November 2017. Bangladesh's ground fielding looked appalling while their bowlers absolutely did not show any fight in a damp squib to the pre-match hype for the first pink-ball Test in India.

Earlier, the reigning and former world champion duo of Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand made the opening move by ringing the customary Eden Bell before the start of the second day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Man dies after entering manhole in Delhi

A 35-year-old man died and three others lost consciousness after they entered a sewer to clean it in northwest Delhis Shakurpur on Saturday, police said, claiming that the work was being carried out by a PWD contractor. Meanwhile, a govern...

Maha drama: Fadnavis back as CM, Ajit Pawar new deputy CM

In a stunning turn of events in Maharashtra, BJPs Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday returned as Chief Minister propped up by NCPs Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new alliance of Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress reac...

Governor was misled, Fadnavis must quit as CM: Ashok Chavan

Congress leader Ashok Chavan on Saturday alleged that as most of the NCP MLAs, who were said to be backing the BJP in Maharashtra, attended a meeting convened by the NCP later, it was clear that Devendra Fadnavis had misled the governor. F...

UPDATE 3-On Iraq visit, Pence reassures Kurds and discusses protests with prime minister

Vice President Mike Pence visited Iraq on Saturday to reassure Iraqi Kurds of U.S. support after President Donald Trumps decision to withdraw troops from northern Syria drew criticism that Washington had betrayed its Kurdish allies there. H...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019