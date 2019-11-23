Virat Kohli closes in on another record after ton against Bangladesh

HIGHLIGHTS With an impressive ton against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli on Saturday equaled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain.

With his ton, India stepped closer to their 12th successive home series win.

Kohli brought up his 70th overall ton and 27th Test century at Eden Gardens in the day-night match.

Adding another feather to his illustrious cap, Virat Kohli on Saturday equaled Australian great Ricky Ponting's record of 41 international centuries as captain. Kohli brought up his 70th overall ton and 27th Test century with a brace off Taijul Islam in the 68th over, on the second day of India's maiden day-night Test in Kolkata against Bangladesh. With the century, Kohli's 20th as India captain in Tests, the talismanic batsman also surpassed Ponting's tally of 19 Test tons as skipper.

Only former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith has more centuries than Kohli with 25 tons to his name as captain.

On Friday, Kohli also became the fastest to 5000 runs as captain, completing the feat in 86 innings during day one of the pink-ball Test.

Kohli had come to the crease under lights with India in a tricky 43/2 inside 13 overs on a day Indian openers had a rare failure. But the skipper soaked the pressure under lights and batted with both caution and authority for his back-to-back Test hundred at Eden Gardens as India stepped closer to their 12th successive home series win.

Kohli's last ton here had come against Sri Lanka on November 2017. Bangladesh's ground fielding looked appalling while their bowlers absolutely did not show any fight in a damp squib to the pre-match hype for the first pink-ball Test in India.

Earlier, the reigning and former world champion duo of Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand made the opening move by ringing the customary Eden Bell before the start of the second day.

