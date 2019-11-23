International Development News
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2:00 p.m. GMT/9:00 a.m. ET

Russia’s suspended athletics federation named an acting president on Saturday a day after the sport’s global governing body halted its reinstatement process and raised the possibility of it being expelled altogether. BASKETBALL-NBA

Walker leaves game on stretcher after collision with teammate Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker exited a Friday night game against the Denver Nuggets after his head collided with a teammate in a frightening incident that saw him carted off the court.

TENNIS-DAVISCUP-NADAL-DJOKOVIC Nadal rescues Spain but heartbreak for Djokovic's Serbia

MADRID (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal put in some late-night overtime to drag hosts Spain into the Davis Cup semi-finals but Novak Djokovic’s hopes were dashed in excruciating fashion as Serbia bowed out on Friday. UPCOMING

SPORTS SOCCER

SOCCER-ITALY-ATT-JUV/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Atalanta v Juventus

Atalanta host Juventus in a Serie A match 23 Nov 09:00 ET / 14:00 GMT

SOCCER-GERMANY-DUS-BAY/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Germany - Bundesliga - Fortuna Duesseldorf v Bayern Munich

Fortuna Duesseldorf play Bayern Munich in Germany's Bundesliga. 23 Nov 09:30 ET / 14:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-WAT-BUR/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Watford v Burnley

23 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-SOU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Arsenal v Southampton Arsenal play Southampton in the Premier League.

23 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BOU-WLV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - AFC Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers Bournemouth host Wolverhampton Wanderers at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

23 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-LEI/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Leicester City Brighton & Hove Albion host Leicester City at the Amex Stadium on Saturday.

23 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-CRY-LIV/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Crystal Palace v Liverpool Crystal Palace play Liverpool in the Premier League.

23 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-EVE-NOR/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Everton v Norwich City 23 Nov 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

SOCCER-FRANCE-LYO-NCE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer France - Ligue 1 - Lyon vs Nice

Lyon play Nice in their Ligue 1 soccer match - updated after later games 23 Nov 11:30 ET / 16:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-MIL-NAP/REPORT Soccer - Italy - Serie A - AC Milan v Napoli

AC Milan host Napoli in a Serie A match 23 Nov 12:00 ET / 17:00 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-CHE/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Manchester City v Chelsea

Manchester City play Chelsea in the Premier League. 23 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-GCF-ATM/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Granada v Atletico Madrid

Granada host Atletico Madrid in La Liga. 23 Nov 12:30 ET / 17:30 GMT

SOCCER-ITALY-TOR-INT/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Italy - Serie A - Torino v Inter Milan

Torino host Inter Milan in a Serie A match 23 Nov 14:45 ET / 19:45 GMT

SOCCER-SPAIN-MAD-SOC/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Spain - La Liga - Real Madrid v Real Sociedad

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad in La Liga. 23 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-LIBERTADORES-FLA-RIV/REPORT (PIX) (TV) Soccer - Copa Libertadores - Flamengo v River Plate

Peru's Monumental de Lima hosts the Copa Libertadores final between defending champions River Plate and Flamengo. 23 Nov 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT

SOCCER-AFCCHAMPIONS-URA-ALH/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - Asian Champions League Final Second Leg - Urawa Reds v Al Hilal

Urawa Reds play Al Hilal in the second leg of the Asian Champions League final in Saitama. 24 Nov 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT

ATHLETICS ATHLETICS-AWARDS/ (PIX) (TV)

Athletics - Monaco hosts the 2019 World Athletics Awards Monaco hosts the 2019 edition of the World Athletic Awards.

23 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-IND-BGD/ Cricket - Second test - India, Bangladesh play their first ever day-night test match in Kolkata

End of the day news conferences as India and Bangladesh play their first ever day-night cricket test match at the imposing Eden Gardens stadium in Kolkata. 24 Nov 13:30 ET / 18:30 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-PAK/ Cricket - Australia v Pakistan - First test

Australia face Pakistan on the fourth day of the first match in a two-test series at the Gabba in Brisbane, where they are unbeaten in the longest format of the game since 1988. 24 Nov 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

CRICKET-TEST-NZL-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket - New Zealand v England first test match

New Zealand face England at Bay Oval in Mt. Maunganui in the first of two test matches 24 Nov

GOLF GOLF-EUROPEAN/

Golf - European Tour - DP World Tour Championship Round four of the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

24 Nov GOLF-RSM/

Golf - PGA Tour: RSM Classic final round Matt Kuchar and Webb Simpson are among the players contesting the final official-money event on the 2019 PGA Tour golf calendar.

24 Nov GOLF-WOMEN-TOURCHAMP/

Golf - LPGA Tour: CME Group Tour Championship final round The largest first prize in women's golf, $1.5 million, will be awarded to the winner of the season-ending event on the LPGA Tour.

24 Nov GOLF-JAPAN/

Golf - Dunlop Phoenix - final round U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland joins a large international contingent in the strongest field of the year on the Japan Tour.

24 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

