Two days, three gold: Manavaditya Rathore on a roll at Nationals

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 22:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 22:21 IST
Rajasthan's Manavaditya Singh Rathore on Saturday shot his way to his third gold medal at the Shotgun Nationals here, signing off from the junior level in style. The 20-year-old Manavaditya, son of Athens Olympics silver medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, combined with Anushka Singh Bhati to claim the top honours in the mixed team trap event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range.

Anushka and Manavaditya, who had won the individual junior men's trap event as well as the team title on Friday, got the better of Madhya Pradesh's Priyanshu Pandey and Manisha Keer 3-2 in a shoot-off after both pairs were locked at 37 after the regulation 50 shots. A student of Delhi University's Hansraj College, Manavaditya was delighted with the results he has achieved in his last year as a junior.

"This is the year I am making the transition from junior to senior, so it was a wonderful experience to win three gold medals at the Nationals," Manavaditya told PTI. "It ensured that I sign off my last Nationals as junior in style. I am looking forward to continue to do well in the sport," he added.

Haryana won the junior mixed team trap competition when Bhowneesh Mendiratta and Kiran outgunned Delhi's Kabir Sharma and Kirti Gupta 47-40 in the gold medal match.

