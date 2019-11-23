Sports News Roundup: White Sox, Abreu reach deal; PGA Tour and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

White Sox, Abreu reach three-year, $50 million deal

The Chicago White Sox agreed Friday to a three-year, $50 million contract extension with All-Star first baseman Jose Abreu. Abreu already had accepted the team's one-year, $17.8 million qualifying offer, essentially making Friday's move a two-year, $32.2 million extension.

Hot Todd stays in hunt for rare third straight PGA Tour win

Brendon Todd, seeking to become the first player since Tiger Woods to win three straight events on the PGA Tour, stayed in the hunt, four strokes behind halfway leader Tyler Duncan at the RSM Classic at Sea Island in Georgia on Friday. American Todd, playing on the Plantation course, carded a six-under-par 66 after shooting the same score on the par-70 Seaside course on Thursday.

Tennis: Free tickets get British fans making late dash to Madrid

British tennis fans have made a last-minute dash to Madrid to cheer their team on against Spain after the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) offered free tickets for the semi-final tie. Former world number one Andy Murray had got the ball rolling after Britain's win over Germany on Friday, putting out a message on social media for fans to get in touch if they wanted a ticket for the match at La Caja Magica.

Alpine skiing: American Shiffrin breaks Stenmark's record for slalom wins

Defending slalom champion Mikaela Shiffrin claimed her 41st World Cup title in the season opener in Levi, Finland on Saturday, surpassing Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark's all-time record tally. American Shiffrin, who came into the second run behind Slovakia's Petra Vlhova, made a flying start and came through a difficult middle section to finish with a time of 58.79 seconds.

NBA roundup: Walker stretchered off as Celtics fall in Denver

Nikola Jokic scored 18 points, collected a season-best 16 rebounds and also had 10 assists and three steals during his third triple-double of the season to lead the Denver Nuggets to a 106-102 victory over the visiting Boston Celtics on Friday night. The game was marred by a scary incident that led to Boston guard Kemba Walker being taken off the court on a stretcher with 3:13 left in the second quarter. The Celtics later announced that Walker was diagnosed with "concussion-like symptoms" and was sent to a local hospital for further evaluation.

Nadal rescues Spain but heartbreak for Djokovic's Serbia

Rafael Nadal put in some late-night overtime to drag hosts Spain into the Davis Cup semi-finals but Novak Djokovic's hopes were dashed in excruciating fashion as Serbia bowed out on Friday. World number one Nadal rescued his country as he joined forces with Marcel Granollers to win the deciding doubles rubber of their quarter-final against Argentina and set up a clash with Britain who beat Germany 2-0.

Giants WR Shepard to return, TE Engram out

New York Giants receiver Sterling Shepard cleared concussion protocol and is available to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears, the team said Friday. Shepard has missed the past five games due to his second concussion of the season. Giants coach Pat Shurmur said the 26-year-old likely will play.

Bobsleigh: Humphries named to USA squad after battle with Canadian team

Two-time Olympic gold medal-winning bobsledder Kaillie Humphries was officially named to the USA Bobsled National Team on Thursday, capping off the Calgary native's long saga to be released from the Canadian squad. Humphries filed a lawsuit against Bobsleigh Canada in September in order to compete in the United States, after lodging a harassment complaint last year against the governing body, for whom she competed in three Olympic Games.

Athletics: Russian federation names acting chief after suspensions

Russia's suspended athletics federation named an acting president on Saturday a day after the sport's global governing body halted its reinstatement process and raised the possibility of it being expelled altogether. Yulia Tarasenko, a federation vice-president, was named acting president after a presidium meeting in Moscow, replacing Dmitry Shlyakhtin, who was among the seven people provisionally suspended by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) this week for serious breaches of anti-doping rules.

Bears QB Trubisky will start against Giants

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky will start Sunday's game against the New York Giants in Chicago. Trubisky, pulled in the second half of last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams with a hip pointer injury, was able to practice Wednesday through Friday and convinced head coach Matt Nagy he was ready to go.

(With inputs from agencies.)