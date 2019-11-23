International Development News
Virat Kohli made a big impact: RP Singh

Former India bowler RP Singh on Saturday said that captain Virat Kohli made a big impact in the Men in Blue's first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh.

Virat Kohli made a big impact: RP Singh
Former cricketer RP Singh . Image Credit: ANI

Former India bowler RP Singh on Saturday said that captain Virat Kohli made a big impact in the Men in Blue's first-ever day-night Test match against Bangladesh. Kohli smashed his 27th Test century, scoring 136 runs to help India put up a total of 347 runs in the first innings.

"Virat Kohli made a big impact in the first-ever pink-ball Test match," Singh told ANI. After Kohli's performance, pacers took the charge in the match on day two. Within seven overs of the Bangladesh's second innings, their four batsmen were sent back to the pavilion with just 13 runs on the board.

The visitors are currently on 152/6 and are trailing by 89 runs. Ishant Sharma took four wickets in the second innings. Singh said India's pacers are the reason why they are dominating the world cricket. "Ishant Sharma's performance was also great. Our pacers are very good due to which we have domination in world cricket," he said.

Singh also feels that the day-night Test is the future. "I think it is the future of Test cricket because you must have seen there was a lot of crowd during this day-night Test in Kolkata. Somewhere the viewership was missing in the Test cricket but we got to see that in this Test," Singh said. (ANI)

