Motor racing-Ferrari say they have cleared the air after Brazil collision
Team boss Mattia Binotto said after the race at Interlagos that there would be a review with the drivers at the Maranello factory to go through what went on and how to prevent any recurrence. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Ferrari drivers Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel have cleared the air after a Brazilian Grand Prix collision that put both of them out of the penultimate race of the Formula One season, the team said. Team boss Mattia Binotto said after the race at Interlagos that there would be a review with the drivers at the Maranello factory to go through what went on and how to prevent any recurrence.

"Since last Sunday Mattia and the drivers have spoken every day, as they would normally do anyway, so there was no official summit nor video conference," a Ferrari spokeswoman said. "Air is now fully cleared and we are focusing on Abu Dhabi."

The collision between the young charger and a four-time world champion, who has been battling for supremacy this season, provided a major talking point at Interlagos. "They know that silly mistakes are still silly mistakes. What happened today is a shame for the team," Binotto said at the time.

The final race of the season at Abu Dhabi's Yas Marina is next week, with both championships already won by Mercedes for an unprecedented sixth season in succession. Britain's Lewis Hamilton wrapped up his sixth title in Texas this month.

Ferrari is sure of second place in the constructors' championship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

