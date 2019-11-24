Flames beat Flyers in shootout to end slide

Matthew Tkachuk scored the only goal of a shootout to give the visiting Calgary Flames a sorely-needed 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday afternoon. The victory snaps a six-game (0-5-1) winless drought for the Flames, who scored only five goals during that losing streak. The scoring woes continued through two periods on Saturday before Andrew Mangiapane finally put Calgary on the board 1:01 into the third period.

It was the eighth time in the last 16 meetings between the Flames and Flyers that overtime was required. The extra hockey has also been a theme for Philadelphia this month, as the Flyers have gone beyond regulation in their eight of their 12 November games. The Flyers came up short despite outshooting Calgary by a 38-27 margin and twice holding the lead in the game.

David Rittich made 36 saves during regulation and overtime to keep the Flames in the game. The Calgary goalie used his paddle for a big save on Claude Giroux in the third period, and Rittich delivered another big stop on a 2-on-1 chance between Travis Konecny and Giroux in overtime. Neither team did much of note during a choppy, stoppage-filled first period, but Philadelphia took control in the second frame. The Flyers outshot Calgary by an 18-3 margin in the second period and scored the game's first goal.

At 13:26 of the second, the Flyers pressured in the Flames' end, leading to a shot from Travis Sanheim. The puck squeezed past Rittich into the crease, and Jakub Voracek was in position to knock it over the line for his fifth goal of the season. Just over a minute into the third period, Mangiapane's shot from inside the circle evened the score and finally gave Calgary some offense away from home. The Flames were shut out in their previous three away games, and had gone 261:03 minutes since their last goal on the road.

The Flyers regained the lead at 16:14, as Joel Farabee's aggressive forecheck beat Rittich to the puck behind the Flames' net. Farabee gained possession and passed in front to Kevin Hayes, who fired into the open net for his sixth goal of the season. With Rittich pulled for an extra attacker, the Flames tied the game once more with just 1:23 remaining in regulation. Rasmus Andersson blasted a shot off the boards that deflected right to an open Elias Lindholm for the late equalizer.

--Field Level Media

