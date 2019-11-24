Soccer-Lukaku strikes again as Inter beat Torino in torrential rain

Inter Milan kept up the pressure on Serie A leaders Juventus with a comfortable 3-0 win at Torino in terrible weather conditions on Saturday. Goals from Lautaro Martinez and Stefan De Vrij gave Antonio Conte's side the halftime lead and Romelu Lukaku's 10th strike of the season put the result beyond doubt in the second half.

Kick-off was delayed at the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino so water could be swept off the pitch amid heavy rainfall, and the players had to work hard throughout the game on a sodden surface that deteriorated as the downpour continued. Inter are second with 34 points, one behind Juve who beat Atalanta 3-1 earlier on Saturday, while Torino is 12th on 14.

