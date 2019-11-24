International Development News
UPDATE 1-Soccer-Flamengo lift Copa Libertadores with 2-1 win over River Plate

River took the lead through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their fifth Libertadores triumph. Image Credit: Pixabay

Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores for the first time in 38 years as they beat defending champions River Plate 2-1 with two last-gasp goals from Gabriel Barbosa on Saturday.

River took the lead through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their fifth Libertadores triumph. However, Barbosa, the striker on loan from Inter Milan, tapped in from close range with a minute left and then rifled home from 15 meters to secure victory in astonishing fashion.

The result gave Flamengo only their second Libertadores triumph and means they will represent the South American confederation in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

