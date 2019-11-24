International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Soccer-Flamengo lift Copa Libertadores with last-gasp River Plate win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 05:56 IST
UPDATE 3-Soccer-Flamengo lift Copa Libertadores with last-gasp River Plate win
The result gave Flamengo only their second Libertadores triumph and means they will represent the South American confederation in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Brazilian club Flamengo won the Copa Libertadores in the most dramatic fashion as they came from behind to beat defending champions River Plate 2-1 with two late goals from Gabriel Barbosa on Saturday.

River took the lead through Rafael Borre after 14 minutes and looked to be cruising to their fifth Libertadores triumph. However, Barbosa, the prolific striker nicknamed Gabigol, tapped in from close range with a minute left and then rifled home from 15 meters to secure victory in an astonishing finale.

Barbosa was sent off seconds before the final whistle after a fracas that followed a red card for River's Exequiel Palacios. The result gave Flamengo only their second Libertadores triumph and means they will represent the South American confederation in the Club World Cup in Qatar in December.

"What a historic game," defender Rodrigo Caio was quoted as saying on the Globoesporte website. "We never gave up at any point. We knew it would be difficult against a big team, the 2018 champions. We really struggled in the first half but we believed in ourselves.

"We're delighted to make history with this club, with this magical victory. We hope it's just the beginning." The Rio de Janeiro side came into the match as slight favorites on the back of a spectacular 26-game unbeaten run.

But playing in their first Libertadores final since 1981, they appeared overawed and River Plate seldom looked like relinquishing their lead as they outplayed and outmuscled their less experienced rivals. However, just when the match looked over, Barbosa popped up a minute from time to sidefoot home a close-range equalizer.

And in a finish reminiscent of Manchester United's last-gasp victory over Barcelona in the 1999 Champions League final, the 23-year-old striker pounced again in added time to hit the winner and send the Brazilian fans wild with joy. "I feel proud," said shell-shocked River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo. "For my players, for everyone who worked with me and for the River fans."

The final in Lima was the first to be played on a one-off basis at a neutral venue in the competition's 60-year history. The match had originally been scheduled to take place in Santiago but was switched to Lima earlier this month because of political unrest in the Chilean capital.

The change came a year after the second leg of the final between River Plate and Boca Juniors was moved to Madrid after River fans attacked the Boca coach as it approached the stadium.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Flight service commences between Mandalay and Imphal

Myanmars private carrier Air KBZ commenced its chartered flight service between Mandalay and Imphal on Saturday, giving a major boost to the air connectivity between the two neighbouring countries. The inaugural flight from Mandalay arrived...

Newly formed Maharashtra govt fake, illegal; will fall in seven days: NCP's Majeed Memon

NCP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Majeed Memon has slammed the newly formed BJP-led government in Maharashtra terming it as fake and illegal. He added that it will fall within seven days. The Governor has given Devendra Fadnavis time till Novem...

Bill for new elections in Bolivia sails through Congress

Both chambers of Bolivias Congress unanimously passed legislation on Saturday to annul the contested Oct. 20 elections and pave the way for a new vote without former president Evo Morales, a breakthrough in the political crisis.Interim Pres...

China meddling allegations roil Taiwan election campaign

New allegations Beijing tried to infiltrate Taiwans democracy roiled election campaigning on the island this weekend, with President Tsai Ing-wens main opponent saying would drop out if he had taken money from Chinas Communist Party.A Chine...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019