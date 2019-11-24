International Development News
Jets extend TE Griffin for reported 3 years, $10.8M

Jets extend TE Griffin for reported 3 years, $10.8M
Image Credit: Flickr

The New York Jets announced a multiyear extension for tight end, Ryan Griffin, four months after he joined the team on a one-year deal as a free agent. The team did not announce contract details, but NFL Network reports it's a three-year deal worth up to $10.8 million with reachable incentives, including $4 million guaranteed.

Griffin arrived during training camp, 10 days after second-year tight end Chris Herndon was suspended four games, and seized the starting job. He had 20 receptions for 160 yards and three touchdowns through nine games this season before breaking out with five catches for 109 yards and a score at the Washington Redskins on Sunday. Griffin, 29, spent his first six seasons with the Houston Texans, catching 136 passes for 1,491 yards and seven touchdowns in 77 games (36 starts). He was released by the Texans in May after being arrested in Nashville on charges of vandalism and public intoxication, charges that were later dropped.

Pegged as a breakout candidate, Herndon was limited by suspension and injuries to just one game this season, catching one pass for 7 yards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

