LaVine caps career night with Bulls' winner over Hornets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Charlotte
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 08:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 08:26 IST
Image Credit: Twitter (@hornets)

Zach LaVine drilled a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds remaining off a Coby White steal to cap a career-high 49-point night and help the visiting Chicago Bulls rally past the Charlotte Hornets 116-115 on Saturday. LaVine set a Bulls franchise record with a career-best 13 treys, as Chicago shot 22-for-47 (46.8 percent) from deep. Charlotte led 110-102 with 45.4 seconds left, but was unable to hold on en route to its fourth straight defeat.

After Tomas Satoransky hit a 3-pointer with eight seconds left to cut the deficit to 115-113, the Bulls overwhelmed Devonte' Graham on the ensuing inbounds pass. White slapped the ball to LaVine, who dribbled behind the 3-point line, turned and sunk a fade-away jumper. Wendell Carter Jr. notched 17 points and 11 rebounds for Chicago, while White had 28 points and Satoransky contributed 10 points and eight assists. The Bulls shot 45.3 percent from the floor compared to 55.0 percent for Charlotte.

Terry Rozier scored 28 points, and Marvin Williams added 21 to lead six Hornets in double figures. Bismack Biyombo had 11 points and 12 rebounds for the Hornets. Graham (18 points), Cody Zeller (14) and Miles Bridges (11) also finished in double figures.

Charlotte closed the third quarter on a 12-2 run and outscored Chicago 25-13 in the period to take a 74-69 lead. The Hornets extended their second-half stranglehold by scoring the first seven points of the fourth quarter to go ahead by 12. Malik Monk dunked a pair of alley-oop passes near the end of the run. The Bulls led by as many as 14 in the first half.

One night after allowing the Miami Heat to score the game's first 15 points in an eventual home loss, the Bulls responded to coach Jim Boylen's challenge to begin games with better focus. LaVine seemed to internalize the message more than most, scoring 11 points in the first 12 minutes. Boylen had removed the guard from the lineup in the early going against the Heat, citing a trio of "egregious" defensive mistakes. Before the game in Charlotte, Boylen told reporters he met with LaVine "and we're in a better place now."

Chicago led 56-49 lead at the break.

