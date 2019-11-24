Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian men's hockey team clubbed with defending champions Argentina

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Friday confirmed India's pool for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics. In the men's category, India are clubbed with 2016 Olympic gold medalist Argentina in pool A. The other teams of the pool are Australia, Spain, New Zealand, and host Japan.

Pool A: Australia, Argentina, India, Spain, New Zealand, Japan. Pool B: Belgium, Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Canada, South Africa.

India, ranked fifth in the world, had qualified for the Tokyo Olympics after trouncing Russia 11-3 on aggregate in the qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. In the women's category, the team will face a tough fight against the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, and South Africa in pool A.

Pool A: Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, India, South Africa. Pool B: Australia, Argentina, New Zealand, Spain, China, Japan.

Ranked ninth in the world, the Indian women's team had qualified for the 2020 Olympics after defeating the USA 6-5 on aggregate in the qualifiers held in Bhubaneswar earlier this month. The 2020 Tokyo Olympic hockey tournaments will be staged in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium in Tokyo from July 25 to August 7. The match schedule will be announced later. (ANI)

