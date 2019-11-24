International Development News
Development News Edition

Higuain keeps Juventus top as Inter maintain chase

  • PTI
  • |
  • Milan
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 09:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 09:36 IST
Higuain keeps Juventus top as Inter maintain chase
Image Credit: pixabay

Gonzalo Higuain grabbed a second-half brace to fire Juventus to a 3-1 win at Atalanta that kept the champions top of Serie A, despite Inter Milan's comfortable 3-0 win at Torino that kept them in touch with the leaders. Maurizio Sarri's Juve left it late to seal victory in Bergamo on Saturday after Robin Gosens had nodded Atalanta ahead after 56 minutes.

But Higuain hit back with two goals in eight minutes before Paulo Dybala marked his 200th Serie A appearance with the third goal one minute into injury time. Juve stay one point ahead of second-placed Inter Milan, who outplayed Torino in torrential rain in Turin, as Atalanta drop to sixth place after their fourth league game without a win.

"We suffered, but in the final 20 minutes we gave everything we had to bring the win home," said Sarri. Cristiano Ronaldo missed the trip despite his four-goal spree for Portugal as he recovers from a knee problem ahead of Juve's Champions League game against Atletico Madrid.

"I hope Cristiano will be back for the Champions League on Tuesday," said Sarri. "We're solving this knee problem that has been bothering him for a while. Playing with a hint of pain will tire you out psychologically.

"So far he has trained in the right way, so as not to overload his knee." Higuain pulled Juventus level after 74 minutes with a ball that took a deflection off Rafael Toloi to beat Pierluigi Gollini in the Atalanta goal. The Argentine completed his double when he picked up a cross from Juan Cuadrado, who had put his hand on the ball during a sliding tackle at the start of the move.

Then Dybala broke through the Atalanta defense to score his fourth Serie A goal this season. "It was a great test of maturity in a difficult field, three fundamental points for the championship," said Higuain.

- Inter keep pace -

Atalanta had their chances, with Musa Barrow missing an early penalty as the Bergamo side chased their first Serie A win over Juventus since February 2001. The 21-year-old Gambian rattled the crossbar after 17 minutes after a spot-kick was awarded for a Sami Khedira handball.

"Atalanta had perhaps their best performance this season and deserved to win, until that unlucky equalizer. That was the turning point," said Atalanta coach Gian Piero Gasperini. In Turin, Inter Milan earned their first win in three years over Torino despite difficult conditions with the game starting 10 minutes late because of heavy rainfall in northern Italy.

Torino captain and Italy forward Andrea Belotti went off after 10 minutes after falling on the water-logged pitch, while Nicolo Barella was forced off a soaked pitch with a knee injury in the final minutes of the first half. Barella said he "felt the knee go click" and Inter later said the Italy international had suffered a sprained knee and would need further tests.

"I hope it's nothing serious because he's he's a warrior, an important player for us," said coach Antonio Conte. A minute after Belotti's departure Lautaro Martinez opened the scoring, before Stefan de Vrij volleyed in a Cristiano Biraghi cross just after the half an hour mark.

Romelu Lukaku hit his 10th league goal of the campaign in the 55th minutes as Inter hammered home their title credentials. Antonio Conte's side are 10 points ahead of third-placed Lazio and Cagliari, who play lowly Lecce and Sassuolo respectively on Sunday.

"I'm happy above all for the lads who are getting big results," said Conte, "but the thing that makes me happiest is that we didn't concede today." But the pressure is mounting on Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti ahead of his side's Champions League trip to Liverpool midweek following their disappointing 1-1 draw at the San Siro.

Serie A runners-up for the past two seasons, Napoli sit are seventh, 15 points behind Juve after 13 games and the stalemate is a poor result for a team that had title ambitions in the summer. Milan are struggling in 13th position with just one point from their last three games.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

'Old newspapers can be used for cheap, large scale production of carbon nanotubes'

Researchers have shown that old newspapers can be used as a material on which carbon nanotubes can be grown on a large scale, an advance that may new lead to low cost, eco-friendly methods for manufacturing the tiny molecules. The researche...

Muhammad, Kipchoge named World Athletes of the Year

Eliud Kipchoge and Dalilah Muhammad have been named the male and female World Athletes of the Year at the World Athletics Awards 2019, held at the Grimaldi Forum here on Saturday. 29-year-old Muhammad broke the world record in the 400m hurd...

UPDATE 3-More than a million turn out in Hong Kong test of support for China-backed leader

More than a million voters thronged polling stations across Hong Kong on Sunday in district elections viewed as a key barometer of support for city leader Carrie Lam, besieged by nearly six months of often violent pro-democracy protests. Th...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Samoa measles outbreak kills 20, mostly childrenDeaths related to measles, mostly among small children, have more than tripled to 20 in the past week on the Pacific island of Samoa, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019