International Development News
Development News Edition

Shots fired! Tim Paine takes a dig at Kohli!

Australia and India are slated to play a Test series next year, but the build-up has already started. Skipper Tim Paine on Sunday took a dig at Virat Kohli, saying the mood of the Indian skipper will decide whether both teams play a pink-ball Test or not.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Brisbane
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 15:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:51 IST
Shots fired! Tim Paine takes a dig at Kohli!
Tim Paine (L) and Virat Kohli (R) . Image Credit: ANI

Australia and India are slated to play a Test series next year, but the build-up has already started. Skipper Tim Paine on Sunday took a dig at Virat Kohli, saying the mood of the Indian skipper will decide whether both teams play a pink-ball Test or not. When a journalist asked Paine whether both the sides will play the day-night Test in Australia next year, he replied: "We will certainly try and we will have to run that by Virat. We will get an answer from him at some stage I am sure".

Official Twitter handle of cricket.com.au posted a video of Paine answering the questions at a press conference and captioned the post as: "Tim Paine gives Virat Kohli a little clip in the post-game presser". The Aussie captain is keen to play against India in Brisbane next summer!

When India and Australia last squared off in Australia in 2018, India had refused to play the day-night Test and the side did not also play the first match of the series at Gabba, Brisbane. As fate had it, the first match was played at Adelaide and India ended up winning the match, which proved crucial in their series win Down Under.

When asked whether Australia would like to play the first Test at Brisbane next year, Paine replied: "That's where we like to start our summer and it has been. As I said, we'll ask Virat and see if we can get his permission to play here and maybe even a pink-ball Test if he is in a good mood. So we'll wait and see". Australia defeated Pakistan by an innings and 5 runs in the first Test at the Gabba on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

On the other hand, India also ended up winning their first-ever day-night Test as they defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Italian coast guard recovers 7 bodies of migrants off island

Rome, Nov 24 AP Italian news reports say the coast guard has recovered the bodies of seven migrants near Lampedusa, an island south of Sicily. The coast guard, aided by border police boats, kept us a search Sunday of rough seas for as many ...

JNU forms high-level committee even as HRD ministry's committee report due

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday announced the formation of a seven-member high-level committee for resolution of the ongoing conflict between students and the varsity administration. According to a circular issued by JNU registrar...

Ban on Bodo insurgent group NDFB extended by another five years: MHA

The Centre has extended the ban on Assam-based Bodo insurgent group NDFB by another five years, saying the outlawed outfit has continued to indulge in violent activities, including killing and extortion, and undermine the countrys territori...

Buddhist circuit to have Chineese signage to attract tourists from China

In a major bid to woo Chinese tourists to India, the Union Tourism Ministry has decided to put up signage all across the Buddhist circuit in Chinese, sources said on Sunday. The ministrys decision to put up signage in foreign languages at m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019