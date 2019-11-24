International Development News
Development News Edition

It all started with Dada's team, Kohli on India's Test success

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 16:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 15:53 IST
It all started with Dada's team, Kohli on India's Test success
Image Credit: Twitter (@BCCI)

Emerging triumphant in the mental battles that Test cricket throws began in the era of Sourav Ganguly and the current Indian side has taken it forward with sheer hard work and self-belief, skipper Virat Kohli said on Sunday. India completed a dominating 2-0 series win against Bangladesh after recording an innings and 46 runs victory over the visitors in their maiden pink-ball Test.

The hosts had won the first Test by an innings and 130 runs in Indore. With the win, India cruised to their 12th consecutive Test series victory at home and also consolidating their position at the top of the World Test Championship table.

"Test cricket is a mental battle. We've learnt to stand up - it all started from Dada's (Sourav Ganguly) team. The belief is key and to be honest we've worked hard, and reaping the rewards of it," Kohli said at the presentation ceremony when asked to abut his side's dominating run in the longest format. India's fast bowling unit has been in tremendous form. In the absence of the injured Jasprit Bumrah, the pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav grabbed all Bangladesh wickets on offer in the second Test.

Skipper Kohli said the success of the pace unit at home, which has traditionally been a breeding ground for spinners, is because now the speedsters are armed with the belief that they can do well in any condition. "It's similar to when we play in other countries, it's about the belief. The way these guys are bowling they can pick wickets anywhere. Even the spinners, it's about believing they can pick wickets overseas. We're in the right frame of mind to capitalise on the opportunities and we're enjoying it."

Kohli also applauded the fans for a packed house on all three days of the match. "Amazing, the numbers have only gotten better. We didn't think so many people will turn up today as we know the game will end earlier. This crowd sets the right kind of example. To reiterate the point of Test centres, this is a great example."

Man of the series Ishant, who ended with 12 wickets in the two Tests, said he faced difficulties with the pink ball initially. The 31-year-old ended with the figures of 5/22 and 4/56 in the day/night Test. "Pitching the ball up is something we developed during the last game. Me and bowling coach discussed it. It wasn't a fluke. Pink ball is a little difficult, it didn't swing at the start and we need to adjust to the conditions."

Meanwhile visiting captain Mominul Haque said his team will look to learn from their mistakes. "Definitely, the gap between the two teams is concerning. We've to learn from these two matches and follow up on what happened. The pink ball, new balls are challenging and we couldn't take the challenge with the new ball.

"If we lose no problem, but there were some positives. Ebadat bowled well. Riyad Bhai and Mushfiqur Bhai batted well."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

It is unconstitutional: Sena's Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Maharashtra govt formation

Shiv Senas Gajanan Chandrakant Kirtikar on Sunday claimed that the government formed by Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar in Maharashtra is unconstitutional and demanded that floor test should be conducted within 24 hours. We have filed a p...

Petition seeking Imran Khan's disqualification filed in Pak court

A petition has been filed in a Pakistani court seeking disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan for his anti-judiciary remarks on the departure of his political rival and former premier Nawaz Sharif to London for treatment. Tahir Maqso...

Won't give any excuse, were not able to perform well: Mominul Haque

After facing a 2-0 defeat against India in the two-match Test series, Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque on Sunday said that he would not give any excuse for the teams loss as the side was not able to perform well. His remarks came after side...

Golf-Imahira lifts Dunlop Phoenix title as weather plays spoilsport

Japan Tour money list leader Shugo Imahira claimed his second victory of the season at the Dunlop Phoenix tournament on Sunday after the organizers decided to scrap the final round due to a heavy thunderstorm in Miyazaki. Imahira was in sub...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019