Tennis-Draw for 2020 Davis Cup qualifiers

The draw for the 2020 Davis Cup qualifiers was made on Sunday with several standout ties including a South American derby between Colombia and Argentina and an Eastern European tussle featuring neighbours Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Twenty four nations will play off in March in traditional "home and away" ties to decide which 12 go through to the Madrid finals and join this year's semi-finalists and two wildcards.

Spain faces Canada later on Sunday in the first final since the 119-year-old team event was revamped this year. Britain and Russia were the beaten semi-finalists, while France and Serbia have been handed wildcards.

Full draw (c denotes choice of venue): Croatia (c) v Pakistan or India

Hungary (c) v Belgium Colombia (c) v Argentina

United States (c) v Uzbekistan Australia (c) v Brazil

Italy (c) v South Korea Germany (c) v Belarus

Kazakhstan (c) v Netherlands Slovakia (c) v Czech Republic

Austria (c) v Uruguay Japan (c) v Ecuador

Sweden (c) v Chile Ties to take place on March 6-7.

