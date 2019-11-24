Davis Cup's draw announced, Croatia to face either India or Pakistan

Davis Cup's draw for the next year was announced on Sunday. Croatia will compete against either India or Pakistan. India and Pakistan will play their Asia-Oceania Group I tie in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on November 29 and 30.

For a place in the next year's Finals in Madrid, 24 nations will compete against each other. The 12 winners of the Qualifiers on March 6-7 next year will compete alongside the six nations that have automatically qualified for the 2020 Finals.

The four 2019 semi-finalists Canada, Great Britain, Russia and Spain, as well as the two 2020 wild cards France and Serbia have already qualified. The 12 home-and-away ties will consist of four singles matches and one doubles match with all matches played over the best-of-three tiebreak sets.

Also, two singles matches will be played on March 6 with the doubles match followed by two reverse singles matches on March 7. The 12 winning nations in the Qualifiers will compete in the Davis Cup. The 12 losing nations will compete in World Group I ties in September 2020.

The draw is as follows: Croatia vs Pakistan/India

Hungary vs Belgium Colombia vs Argentina

USA vs Uzbekistan Australia vs Brazil

Italy vs Korea, Rep. Germany vs Belarus

Kazakhstan vs the Netherlands Slovakia vs the Czech Republic

Austria vs Uruguay Japan vs Ecuador

Sweden vs Chile. (ANI)

