International Development News
Development News Edition

It was historic match for us: Rohit Sharma

India batsman Rohit Sharma called team's first-ever day-night Test a 'historic match'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 22:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 22:23 IST
It was historic match for us: Rohit Sharma
Ishant Sharma (left), Rohit Sharma (middle) and Umesh Yadav (right) (Photo/ BCCI Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

India batsman Rohit Sharma called team's first-ever day-night Test a 'historic match'. India thrashed Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on Sunday at the Eden Gardens.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video where Rohit, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav talked about their performance. "As you saw, we won the Test match. It was a historic match for us, for the first time we were playing pink-ball Test," Rohit said at the beginning of the video.

Rohit then asked Ishant about the difference he felt with the pink ball as compared to the red ball when bowling during day and night time. "It is a very different ball. When we started on day one, the ball was not swinging as much then we communicated with each other and said the ball is not going to swing when you release and the bowler will have to bowl on length, especially during day time," Ishant replied.

Yadav said he worked on his wrist position when asked whether he has worked on swinging the ball. "Earlier, my wrist position was different... I talked to my coaches and I felt that when I properly hold the ball then I have more chance to move the ball and have more control," Yadav said.

Ishant took four wickets in the second innings while Yadav picked five wickets to help India secure a win. Ishant then asked Rohit about the one-handed catch he pulled off to send Mominul Haque back to the pavilion in the first innings.

Replying to Ishant, Rohit said: "When the batsman got the edge, I saw that the ball is coming between me and Virat and it might pass from the gap. I saw in the replay that he came for the catch but in the second slip, if you think that you should go for the catch then you should go and should not go half-heartedly. I went and luckily I got the catch." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Two dead, one injured after coming in contact with chemical spilled on road

Two men died and another was injured allegedly after coming in contact with an unknown chemical spilled on the road when their motorcycle slipped near Kashmere Gate here, police said on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Mahesh Ch...

Report: 49ers TE Kittle expected to return Sunday night

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers after being out since Oct. 31 because of ankle and knee injuries, ESPN reported Sunday morning. ESPN said that Kittle played through ...

Sports News Summary: It's ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup final

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Its ridiculous says delighted Shapovalov as Canada reach Davis Cup finalDenis Shapovalov described it as ridiculous and captain Frank Dancevic admitted he almost blacked out as Canada be...

UAE to host European-led mission to monitor Gulf waters

A European-led maritime mission to monitor Gulf waters will be stationed at the French naval base in Abu Dhabi, the French defence minister said Sunday, amid regional tensions with Iran. Since May, tensions in the Gulf have escalated follow...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019