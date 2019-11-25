International Development News
Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:15 PM EDT on Sunday, Nov 24

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE 49ers TE Kittle expected to return Sunday night Report: San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle is expected to play Sunday night against the Green Bay Packers after being out since Oct. 31 because of ankle and knee injuries, ESPN reported Sunday morning. FOOTBALL-NFL-SF-KITTLE, Field Level Media

-- Report: Tagovailoa still expected to be high first-rounder Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn't expected to suffer a major drop in draft stock should he leave Alabama after this season following a hip injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. FOOTBALL-NFL-TAGOVAILOA, Field Level Media -- Sunday's Week 12 game coverage: Buccaneers at Falcons, 1 p.m. Broncos at Bills, 1 p.m. Giants at Bears, 1 p.m. Steelers at Bengals, 1 p.m. Dolphins at Browns, 1 p.m. Panthers at Saints, 1 p.m. Raiders at Jets, 1 p.m. Seahawks at Eagles, 1 p.m. Lions at Redskins, 1 p.m. Jaguars at Titans, 4:05 p.m. Cowboys at Patriots, 4:25 p.m. Packers at 49ers, 8:20 p.m.

-- NFL roundup Capsule results of all games played on Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media -- NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- NCAAF AP Top 25 poll Coverage of the latest changes when the AP poll is released at 2 p.m. ET FOOTBALL-NCAAF-TOP25, Field Level Media ---- CBK College basketball game coverage Sunday (all times Eastern) Utah vs. Tulane 10:30 a.m. Miss. St. vs. Coastal Carolina 1 p.m. Miami vs. UConn 1 p.m. No. 7 Virginia vs. Arizona State 1 p.m. North Florida at Creighton 2 p.m. LIU at No. 12 Texas Tech 2 p.m. LSU vs. Rhode Island 2:30 p.m. UMass vs. St. John's 3:30 p.m. No. 17 Villanova vs. Baylor 5 p.m. Cal Poly at Iowa 5 p.m. Lamar at No. 9 Kentucky 6 p.m. Akron at No. 2 Louisville 6 p.m. North Texas at No. 15 Utah State 6:30 p.m. North Dakota at Minnesota 7 p.m. No. 23 Colorado vs. Wyoming 8 p.m. Long Beach State at No. 14 Arizona 8:30 p.m. Florida vs. Xavier 8:30 p.m. San Diego at No. 25 Washington 10:30 p.m. TCU vs. Clemson 10:30 p.m. ---- NCAAB roundup Capsule results of all games played involving Top 25 teams on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NCAAB-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media ----

NBA Celtics' Walker (neck strain) doubtful for Monday night Boston guard Kemba Walker has a neck strain and is listed as doubtful to play Monday night when the Celtics host the Sacramento Kings, the team announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-BOS-WALKER, Field Level Media -- NBA game coverage Sunday: Dallas at Houston 3:30 p.m. Brooklyn at New York 6 p.m. Sacramento at Washington 6 p.m. Phoenix at Denver 8 p.m. New Orleans at LA Clippers 9 p.m. -- NBA roundup Capsule results of all games played in the NBA on Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-ROUNDUP, Field Level Media --

NBA notebook News and notes from around the NBA. BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK, expect by 9 p.m. ET, Field Level Media ---- GOLF Golf coverage: PGA: RSM Classic GOLF-PGA-RSM, Field Level Media LPGA: CME Group Tour Championship GOLF-LPGA-CME, Field Level Media ---- TENNIS Davis Cup coverage ----

ICE HOCKEY NHL game coverage Sunday: Buffalo at Florida 5 p.m. Carolina at Detroit 7 p.m. Edmonton at Arizona 8 p.m. ---- ESPORTS SELECT CUSTOMERS. Contact sales for more information. 'NoSmite' joins revamped Eternal roster The Paris Eternal announced another addition for 2020, bringing their roster total to 10. ESPORTS-OVERWATCH-PARIS-ETERNAL-ROSTER, By Field Level Media -- Event Coverage: PUBG Global Championship (Oakland, Calif.) Dota -- MDL Chengdu Major (China) CS:GO Asia Championships (Shanghai) FIFA -- FUT Champions Cup Stage II (Bucharest, Romania) Fortnite Champion Series -- Chapter 2, Season 1 qualifying ----

