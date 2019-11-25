International Development News
Backup QB Hodges rallies Steelers to 16-10 win over Bengals

  Updated: 25-11-2019 03:15 IST
Devlin Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph at quarterback in the second half Sunday and rallied the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 victory, keeping the Cincinnati Bengals winless on the season. Hodges was 5 of 11 for 118 yards and hit James Washington on a 79-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter with his second throw of the game as the Steelers (6-5) extended their winning streak over the Bengals to 10 consecutive, including playoffs, going back to 2015.

Chris Boswell kicked a 47-yard field goal with 12:04 remaining to break a 10-10 tie and added a 26-yard kick with 3:21 remaining. The Steelers' defense was able to seal the victory with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered a fumble by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at the Steelers' 6-yard line with 8:59 remaining. Linebacker Bud Dupree sealed the victory when he sacked Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley and recovered the ensuing fumble at the Bengals 21-yard line with 3:10 remaining. Finley was 12 of 26 for 192 yards for the Bengals, while Boyd caught five passes for 101 yards. The Bengals (0-11) are off to their worst start in franchise history.

Rudolph was 8 of 16 for 85 yards and an interception in his first game since the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett hit him in the head with his own helmet. That incident came in a Nov. 14 defeat to the Browns that ended the Steelers' four-game winning streak. The teams combined for 266 yards in total offense and 10 points in a sluggish first half. After a scoreless first quarter, the Steelers broke through first on Boswell's 26-yard field goal with 3:24 remaining until halftime.

The Bengals came right back with their best drive of the day, with the bulk of the yards coming on back-to-back passes from Finley to Boyd. The first came on a 47-yard pass, with Boyd making a one-handed catch to put Cincinnati on the 15-yard line. It was the longest completion of Finley's brief career. Boyd then caught a 15-yard TD pass from Finley as the Bengals carried a 7-3 lead into halftime.

The consecutive passes accounted for 62 of Finley's 108 yards passing in the first half.

