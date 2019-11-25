International Development News
Golf-Duncan beats Simpson in playoff at RSM Classic in Georgia

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 04:05 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 04:00 IST
Unheralded Tyler Duncan emerged from obscurity, making birdie at the second extra hole to beat fellow American Webb Simpson in a playoff at the RSM Classic in Georgia on Sunday. World number 387 Duncan displayed composure that belied his low ranking, sinking a 12-foot putt to capture his maiden victory in the final event of the year on the PGA Tour.

In doing so, he ended the hot streak of overnight leader Brendon Todd, who was seeking a rare third consecutive victory. But Todd ran out of steam, shooting two-over-par 72 to finish three shots off the pace in fourth place.

Duncan, in his third season on tour, came from four shots behind in the final round. After bogeying the first hole he roared back in style, playing as though with nothing to lose. He birdied the last two holes in regulation to shoot 65 and tie former U.S. Open champion Simpson (67) at 19-under-par 263 on the Seaside course at Sea Island.

"I won on the PGA Tour. That's something I've always dreamed of," said 30-year-old Duncan. "I knew it was going to be a tough day. It was colder and the wind picked up. I was just trying to do the best I could and fight to the end.

"I hit one of the best four-irons I've ever hit on 17 and then the 30-footer I made on 18 just to get into the playoff, I'm so happy right now." Colombian Sebastian Munoz (68) could have joined the playoff by making a 25-foot birdie at the last, but missed and settled for third place.

Todd, meanwhile, started the day with a two-shot lead, seemingly on the verge of becoming the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive starts. But a double-bogey at the fifth, where he had to take a penalty stroke after yanking his approach shot into a hazard, took the wind out of his sails.

Todd's streak of 12 straight rounds in the 60s ended with a whimper.

