International Development News
Development News Edition

Backup QB Hodges rallies Steelers to 16-10 win over Bengals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Pittsburgh
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 05:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 05:15 IST
Backup QB Hodges rallies Steelers to 16-10 win over Bengals
Image Credit: Flickr

Devlin Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph at quarterback in the second half Sunday and rallied the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers to a 16-10 victory, keeping the Cincinnati Bengals winless on the season. Hodges was 5 of 11 for 118 yards and hit James Washington on a 79-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter with his second throw of the game as the Steelers (6-5) extended their winning streak over the Bengals to 10, including playoffs, going back to 2015.

Chris Boswell kicked a 47-yard field goal with 11:59 remaining to break a 10-10 tie and added a 26-yard kick with 3:18 remaining. The Steelers' defense was able to seal the victory with a pair of fumble recoveries.

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick recovered a fumble by Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd at the Steelers' 6-yard line with 8:45 remaining. Linebacker Bud Dupree sealed the victory when he sacked Bengals quarterback Ryan Finley and recovered the ensuing fumble at the Bengals 21-yard line with 2:38 remaining. Finley was 12 of 26 for 192 yards for the Bengals, while Boyd caught five passes for 101 yards and a touchdown. The Bengals (0-11) are off to their worst start in franchise history.

Rudolph was 8 of 16 for 85 yards and an interception in his first game since the Cleveland Browns' Myles Garrett hit him in the head with his own helmet. That incident came in a Nov. 14 defeat to the Browns that ended the Steelers' four-game winning streak. The teams combined for 265 yards in total offense and 10 points in a sluggish first half. After a scoreless first quarter, the Steelers broke through first on Boswell's 26-yard field goal with 3:21 remaining until halftime.

The Bengals came right back with their best drive of the day, with the bulk of the yards coming on back-to-back passes from Finley to Boyd. The first came on a 47-yard pass, with Boyd making a one-handed catch to put Cincinnati on the 15-yard line. It was the longest completion of Finley's brief career. Boyd then caught a 15-yard TD pass from Finley as the Bengals carried a 7-3 lead into halftime.

The consecutive passes accounted for 62 of Finley's 108 yards passing in the first half.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Doctors fear Assange 'could die' in UK jail

More than 60 doctors wrote an open letter published Monday saying they feared Julian Assanges health was so bad that the WikiLeaks founder could die inside a top-security British jail. The 48-year-old Australian is still fighting a US bid t...

What people in Hong Kong are saying about district council elections

Here are comments from voters, politicians, activists and academics on Hong Kongs district council elections, where pro-democracy candidates romped to a landslide and symbolic majority after residents turned out to vote in record numbers on...

Tannehill’s 4 TDs lead Titans to 42-20 rout of Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans kept their playoff hopes alive while the Jacksonville Jaguars seemed to see their postseason aspirations end Sunday in Nashville. Derrick Henry rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Ryan Tannehill acco...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares bounce, hope for best on U.S.-China trade

Asian shares made guarded gains on Monday as investors braced for another week of likely conflicting commentary on the Sino-U.S. trade dispute, while the outperformance of recent U.S. economic data gave the dollar a leg up on its peers. MSC...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019