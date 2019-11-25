Penny's big game helps Seahawks knock off Eagles

Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9, on a windy Sunday afternoon. Seattle's defense, without All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney because of a hip injury, forced five turnovers -- four by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (two interceptions, two fumbles).

The Eagles' offense struggled without four starters sidelined by injury -- running back Jordan Howard (shoulder), wide receivers Alshon Jeffery (ankle) and Nelson Agholor (knee) and All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (concussion). Philadelphia's only touchdown came on a 2-yard pass from Wentz to tight end Zach Ertz with 20 seconds remaining.

Wentz completed 33 of 45 passes for 256 yards for the Eagles (5-6), who suffered their second straight defeat. Miles Sanders rushed for 63 yards on 12 carries and Ertz caught 12 passes for 91 yards. Russell Wilson was 13 of 25 for 200 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks (9-2), who remained unbeaten in six road games this season.

Penny, a first-round draft choice in 2018, had just one other 100-yard game, with 108 last season against the Los Angeles Rams. He had 14 carries over the previous three games before carrying 14 times Sunday and more than doubled his best output of the season, 62 yards at Pittsburgh in Week 2. Penny's 58-yard touchdown run with 11:56 remaining effectively sealed the victory, giving Seattle a 14-point lead.

The Seahawks' other touchdown came on a 33-yard pass from Wilson to Malik Turner on a flea flicker in the first quarter. Wilson pitched the ball to Chris Carson, who started running around right end before spinning and throwing the ball back to Wilson. Turner split the Eagles' secondary and hauled in Wilson's pinpoint throw at the goal line. That gave the Seahawks a 7-3 lead after Philadelphia's Jake Elliott opened the scoring with a 28-yard field goal.

Jason Myers kicked a 24-yard field goal in the second quarter to give the Seahawks a 10-3 halftime lead. The windy conditions affected both quarterbacks. Wentz overthrew Sanders by several yards on a third-down screen pass preceding the field goal that might have resulted in a touchdown. And Wilson later overshot a wide open tight end Jacob Hollister in the back of the end zone.

