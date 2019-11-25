International Development News
Aho, Teravainen help Hurricanes handle Wings

  • Reuters
  • Detroit
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 08:23 IST
  • Created: 25-11-2019 08:17 IST
Sebastian Aho scored midway through the second period, and Teuvo Teravainen added an empty-net goal to give the visiting Carolina Hurricanes a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Both players assisted on the others' goal, and James Reimer had 19 shots for the shutout. It was Carolina's sixth win its last seven games, as the Hurricanes continued their ascent up the Metropolitan Division standings on Sunday.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Detroit has lost six games in a row and firmly sits in the last place in the Atlantic. Detroit also has the fewest points (17) in the entire NHL. The Hurricanes took a 1-0 lead with 9:23 left in the second period on a goal by Aho, who pounced on a loose puck in front of the Red Wings' goal and tapped it past Detroit goalie Jimmy Howard. The puck came out in front of Howard after an Aho shot bounced off of the boards behind the Red Wings' net.

From there, the Hurricanes stymied the Red Wings with a blanket defense that limited Detroit from gaining any significant scoring opportunities. The Red Wings did get a good chance to tie when they were given their only power play of the game with 2:27 remaining, but Carolina held firm. The Hurricanes then made it 2-0 with 1:13 left on a short-handed, empty-net goal by Teravainen.

Carolina outshot Detroit, 36-19. It was the 10th time in 26 games this season the Red Wings have been held to one goal or fewer.

Before the game, Detroit called up prospect Filip Zadina from the minors to replace leading goal scorer Anthony Mantha, who missed the game with a lower-body injury sustained Saturday against New Jersey. Mantha is expected to miss at least a week. Zadina, the sixth overall selection in the 2018 NHL Draft, had one shot on goal in 15:04 of ice time.

