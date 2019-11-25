International Development News
Development News Edition

Millsap, Nuggets dispatch Suns for 5th straight win

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:01 IST
Millsap, Nuggets dispatch Suns for 5th straight win
Image Credit: Twitter (@nuggets)

Paul Millsap scored 23 points and hit all nine of his free throws, Will Barton and Jamal Murray added 22 points each, and the host Denver Nuggets beat the Phoenix Suns 116-104 on Sunday night. Mason Plumlee had 14 points, Monte Morris finished with 10 and Nikola Jokic had eight points and 13 rebounds for the Nuggets, who have won five straight.

Cheick Diallo scored a career-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting, Dario Saric had 18 points and a career-high 17 rebounds, and Elie Okobo had a season-high 16 points. Phoenix guard Devin Booker was held to a season-low 12 points a night after scoring 35 in a win at Minnesota on Saturday. The Suns played without guard Ricky Rubio (back spasms) and center Aron Baynes (right hip flexor strain) for the third straight game. Rubio has missed four of the last five games, and Baynes has sat for four straight.

Neither team shot well to start the second half, but Denver got some momentum behind Barton's 12 points in the third quarter. His corner 3-pointer with 3:28 left in the period tied it at 72, and then Jerami Grant's layup gave Denver its first lead since late in the first quarter. The Suns came back to take a two-point lead early in the fourth, but Plumlee had two putback dunks and two assists to help the Nuggets grab a 88-85 lead.

Gary Harris drained a 3-pointer, and after Diallo hit a short jumper, Denver scored seven straight to go ahead by 10. Booker made a 3-pointer -- his first after six misses -- to pull Phoenix within eight. Harris split a pair of free throws, and Murray and Millsap hit 3-pointers around a Phoenix turnover to put Denver ahead 113-98 and all but end it.

Okobo reached his season-high in the first half with 11 points, three of which came on a 30-foot buzzer-beater to tie the game at 28 after the first quarter. Phoenix led by as many as seven in the second quarter, but Jokic's putback just beat the halftime horn and got Denver within 57-52.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Mayfield, Browns jump on Dolphins early in rout

Baker Mayfield threw a season-high three touchdown passes, and the Cleveland Browns scored the first 28 points of the game en route to a 41-24 victory Sunday over the visiting Miami Dolphins. It was the Browns third win in a row, all coming...

Nadal inspires Spain to sixth Davis Cup triumph

Madrid, Nov 25 AFP Rafael Nadal put the finishing touches to his extraordinary year by clinching a sixth Davis Cup title for Spain on Sunday as he beat Denis Shapovalov in Madrid to seal victory over Canada. Nadals 6-3, 7-6 97 win over Shap...

Priyanka accuses BJP of disregarding Constitution in Maharashtra

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the game it played in Karnataka.The Congress had accused the BJP of poaching MLAs to form the government in Karnat...

Hoffenheim waste chance to go fourth after Mainz hammering

Berlin, Nov 25 AFP Hoffenheim missed out on an opportunity to move into the Bundesligas top four, suffering a heavy 5-1 home defeat by a Mainz side playing under newly appointed coach Achim Beierlorzer. The hosts failed to win for the first...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019