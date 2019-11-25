International Development News
Development News Edition

Braves sign d'Arnaud to 2-year, $16M deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:20 IST
Braves sign d'Arnaud to 2-year, $16M deal
Image Credit: Twitter (@Braves)

The Atlanta Braves signed veteran catcher Travis d'Arnaud to a two-year, $16 million contract Sunday. The deal marks the latest step in a busy offseason for Atlanta, which already had inked closer Will Smith to a three-year, $40 million deal. The Braves likely will divide catching duties between d'Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, who agreed to return to the club on a one-year deal earlier in the offseason.

The 30-year-old d'Arnaud hit .251 with 16 homers and 69 RBIs in 103 games last season. He appeared in 10 games with the New York Mets and one game with the Los Angeles Dodgers before finding his groove with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he accounted for all of his homers and all but two of his RBIs. Atlanta reportedly liked another free agent catcher, Yasmani Grandal, but turned to d'Arnaud after the Chicago White Sox signed Grandal to a four-year deal.

"We've been pretty clear about needing someone to add to the roster, and we had Travis right up there at the top," Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said in comments published by MLB.com. The Braves also have a pair of high-quality catching prospects in Shea Langeliers and William Contreras, but both are expected to open the season in the minors.

"With prospects, when they're ready, they're going to find their way up here," Anthopoulos said. "This was about making the 2020 Braves and 2021 Braves as good as they can be. We'd love to be in a position where our prospects are playing well and they deserve to be on the big league team and we have some tough decisions to make. But right now, with Flowers and Travis, we really like where we're at that position."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

SC peruses letters of Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government.

SC peruses letters of Maha CM Devendra Fadnavis, Dy CM Ajit Pawar with regard to staking claim for forming government....

SC commences hearing on Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine plea against Maha guv's decision

The Supreme Court on Monday commenced hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governors decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Centre su...

Governor was right in granting invitation to BJP to form govt: Advocate Mukul Rohatgi

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Maharashtra BJP in the Supreme Court, on Monday said that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was right in granting an invitation to BJP and NCP to form the government in the state. I have seen that al...

Cricket-Give test cricket the same pink-ball marketing buzz: Kohli

Indias maiden pink-ball match lasted a little over two days but the buzz surrounding the event proved that proper marketing is essential for the future of test cricket, said captain Virat Kohli.Indias board has often been accused of neglect...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019