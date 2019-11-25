International Development News
Development News Edition

Blunt Atletico look to Morata for elusive scoring touch

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madrid
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 09:29 IST
Blunt Atletico look to Morata for elusive scoring touch
Image Credit: pixabay

Alvaro Morata may be Atletico Madrid's best hope of a solution to their scoring problem as the striker appears finally to have found a club to call home. Morata will face Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday having hit six goals in his last seven games for Atleti but his precision stands alone in a squad that is failing to fulfil hopes for a more attacking style this season.

In total Morata has seven goals, almost a third of his team's 22 in all competitions and in the last month, that dependence has increased. Atletico have scored 10 goals, of which Morata has claimed six. His form has earned him a recall to the Spain squad and, despite a number of options being tried, he is now the outstanding favorite to lead the line for Luis Enrique at Euro 2020 next year.

Morata's season started slowly, with as many red cards as goals, a needless sending off at the end of a 2-0 win over Mallorca meaning he was suspended for the city derby against Real Madrid. His indiscipline coincided with a period of frustrating results for Atletico too and when Diego Simeone was asked about revival, his answer was seen by some as a message to his number nine.

"There are some that look for people to blame and some that want to work," Simeone said. "Only the second lot will get on with me." Morata has responded and in truth few could argue with his record since he returned to Spain from Chelsea, initially on loan in January and then permanently in the summer. It currently stands at almost a goal every two games.

At Chelsea, Morata became associated with streaks more than consistency before confidence sapped away and the faith of coaches, and then fans, disappeared.

- Morata may be settled -

From Jose Mourinho, Carlo Ancelotti and Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid to Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus and then Antonio Conte and Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea, Morata has been never truly established himself as a scorer to be relied upon.

Yet at 27, his best years should still be ahead of him and in Atletico he may finally have found somewhere he can settle. When Morata signed, the club highlighted his connections, as a childhood fan, graduate of the youth teams and ball-boy at the Vicente Calderon. "With the enthusiasm of a kid," he wrote, under a photo of himself as a child, wearing the Atletico shirt.

He is delivering now and while his own challenge will be to sustain it, Atletico must find a way to share the load. Diego Costa is out of form and currently out injured, expected to need around three months to recover from a cervical disc injury.

The supremely talented Joao Felix returned from injury against Granada on Saturday but he is 20 years old and will need time. Angel Correa has managed one goal, Vitolo the same. Simeone was asked last week if he might consider additions in the January transfer window but Valencia are unlikely to let Rodrigo Moreno, a summer target, leave mid-season. Alternative, quality options, will be hard to find.

It means Atletico's best hope could be to rely on familiar strengths at the back, particularly against Juventus, who will secure first place in Group D with a victory. Chances are likely to be few and far between. Atletico, and Morata, will have to take them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

NFL roundup: 49ers rout Pack, harass Rodgers all night

The San Francisco 49ers defense held Aaron Rodgers to just 104 yards passing while sacking him five times en route to a 37-8 rout of the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif. The 49ers solidified their spot atop the NFC p...

McDavid scores in shootout as Oilers edge Coyotes

Connor McDavid scored the lone shootout goal and the visiting Edmonton Oilers rode a third-period comeback to a 4-3 shootout win over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday night to earn a second victory in as many nights. Oilers goaltender Mikko Ko...

Tata Steel's cost rationalisation in European operations credit positive: Moody's

Moodys Investors Service on Monday said that the cost rationalisation of Tata Steels European operations is credit positive as it will support a turnaround in the private steel majors wholly-owned arm TSUKHs less profitable operations. On N...

NCP shifts MLAs to two hotels amid fear of poaching

Amid the high political drama in Maharashtra and fear of poaching of MLAs, the NCP has shifted its legislators from a five-star resort to two other hotels in the city. According to sources, the NCP MLAs, who were staying at Hotel Renaissan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019