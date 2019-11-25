International Development News
Cowboys owner Jones vents frustrations after loss

  • Updated: 25-11-2019 09:40 IST
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is getting frustrated. That's not good news for Jason Garrett, the team's head coach, who drew criticism from broadcasters and fans alike for some of his decisions in Sunday's 13-9 loss to the New England Patriots. It was the second loss in the last three games for Dallas (6-5).

"Make no mistake about it, this was a bigger game (for the Cowboys) than it was for the Patriots on the win column," Jones told reporters. "We had an opportunity to establish something. There is no gratification getting down to the last drive with it determining the outcome of the game. That is not the point. You can't be satisfied with how we got out there. "I don't care if it is New England with their record and their coach and all that. You can't be satisfied just because you got within the last drive. I'm just really frustrated. I thought we could come up here and put together a better effort in all three phases. I expected us to play well against them defensively. We got what I think we should have expected from our defense. The other phases of the game, we can't come up here and play like that."

Garrett, who is in the final year of his contract, is 83-64 since taking over as the Cowboys' head coach during the 2010 season. He has three playoff appearances and two postseason wins during that time, and nothing is guaranteed this season as Dallas competes with the Philadelphia Eagles at the top of the NFC East. Jones did not address Garrett's job security, but he did say Patriots coach Bill Belichick had the upper hand Sunday.

"I think you're going to get out-coached during this era when you come to New England. I do. I think you are," Jones said. "I give him his, not due there, but it's just what you're dealing with. My point is don't get yourself in a spot where you have to come up here and beat him, and beat them on a day like today. Don't get in a spot where that's the determining what you want to be about, where that's determining where we're going." The Cowboys will host the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, making for a short week after their letdown against the Patriots.

"The bottom line is that was a tough challenge," Jones said. "They know how to play this game, in this weather. Their team was masterful. Their coach was masterful ... It was a significant setback for our team. We need this win. We needed a win against an opponent like this, and we haven't had one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

