Unheralded Tyler Duncan emerged from obscurity, making birdie at the second extra hole to beat fellow American Webb Simpson in a playoff at the RSM Classic in Georgia on Sunday. World number 387 Duncan displayed composure that belied his low ranking, sinking a 12-foot putt to capture his maiden victory in the final event of the year on the PGA Tour. Lopez praise for superhero Nadal after Cup win

Feliciano Lopez praised an "amazing" Rafael Nadal after the world number one sealed Spain's sixth Davis Cup title on Sunday with another superhuman display at La Caja Magica. Spain captain Sergi Brugera was forced to juggle his squad throughout an intense and grueling week at the inaugural edition of the revamped team competition. Alpine skiing: FIS president Kasper to step down after 22 years

Gian Franco Kasper, the president of the International Ski Federation (FIS), has said he will step down from his position at the International Ski Congress in Thailand next year. Kasper was named secretary general of the federation in 1975 and elected as president in 1998. Shapovalov proud of Canada's run to final

Denis Shapovalov said he was proud to have played in Canada's first Davis Cup final although it "sucked" to lose after he succumbed to Rafael Nadal in Madrid's Magic Box on Sunday. The 20-year-old was handed mission impossible after team mate Felix Auger-Aliassime was beaten by Roberto Bautista Agut and although he pushed the 19-time Grand Slam champion hard, he went down 6-3 7-6(7) as Spain sealed their sixth title. Penny's big game helps Seahawks knock off Eagles

Rashaad Penny rushed for a career-high 129 yards and a touchdown as the Seattle Seahawks defeated the host Philadelphia Eagles, 17-9, on a windy Sunday afternoon. Seattle's defense, without All-Pro defensive end Jadeveon Clowney because of a hip injury, forced five turnovers -- four by Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (two interceptions, two fumbles). Tomlin mum on Steelers' starter after Rudolph benched

Head coach Mike Tomlin declined to say who the Steelers' starting quarterback will be moving forward after Devlin "Duck" Hodges replaced Mason Rudolph in the second half on Sunday and rallied Pittsburgh to victory. "We'll see what next week holds, next week," Tomlin told reporters afterward. Nadal delivers glory for Spain as Davis Cup starts new era

Spain's talisman Rafael Nadal sealed a sixth Davis Cup title for his country on Sunday when they beat Canada 2-0 in the final of the revamped event. After a week of relentless tension and late-night heroics it was perhaps asking too much for the first final in the Davis Cup's new guise to deliver a classic and so it proved as Spain became the last nation standing of the 18 who assembled in Madrid. Blue Bombers tame Tiger-Cats to end Grey Cup drought

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers ended a 29-year Grey Cup drought by beating the Hamilton Tiger-Cats 33-12 at Calgary's McMahon Stadium on Sunday to be crowned Canadian Football League (CFL) champions. Hometown boy Andrew Harris scored a pair of touchdowns and Justin Medlock booted six field goals to help give Winnipeg their first Grey Cup since 1990, ending the second-longest barren run in CFL history. Kim sinks long birdie to win biggest prize in women's golf

Kim Sei-young sank a 25-foot birdie putt at the final hole to win the CME Group Tour Championship and the biggest prize in women's golf, $1.5 million, in Florida on Sunday. After leading almost the entire tournament, Kim nearly blew it before coming through in unlikely circumstances at the par-four 18th, where her downhill putt broke deliciously to the right and trickled in. Solid start but Davis Cup needs tweaks to thrive

From the moment the International Tennis Federation (ITF) agreed in 2018 to a radical makeover of the historic Davis Cup, opinion among players, pundits and fans has been divided. The demise of the World Group, introduced in 1981 with home and away ties played on three separate weekends and culminating in a November final, in favor of a week-long, 18-nation event, was regarded as sacrilege by many.

