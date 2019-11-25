International Development News
Development News Edition

Impossible to outrun Jadeja: Virat Kohli

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that it is impossible to beat all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the conditioning sessions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 11:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 11:28 IST
Impossible to outrun Jadeja: Virat Kohli
Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant. (L-R) (Photo/Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Monday said that it is impossible to beat all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in the conditioning sessions. Taking to Twitter, Kohli shared a picture in which he along with Jadeja and Rishabh Pant are running during the practice. Jadeja can be seen as the front runner followed by Kohli and Pant.

"Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it's almost impossible to outrun him. @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja," Kohli captioned the post. On Sunday, Kohli became the first Indian skipper to win seven successive Test matches.

He achieved the feat as India defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs on day three of the day-night Test at Eden Gardens. With the win in the second Test, Kohli surpassed MS Dhoni to record the most number of successive Test wins.

Under Dhoni, India had registered six successive victories in the longest format of the game in 2013. This pink-ball Test also helped in creating another record for India as they became the first side ever to win four consecutive Tests by a margin of an innings.

The win over Bangladesh is India's second victory in which spinners did not take a single wicket in the game. The last time it happened was in 2018 against South Africa. India won the two-match series against Bangladesh 2-0 and has consolidated its position at the top of World Test Championship (WTC) standings with 360 points from seven matches. This was India's fifth consecutive Test series win and 12th home series win. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

ABP News Unveils New Show Hamara Samvidhan

Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India NewsVoirIndias leading Hindi News channel, ABP News has today launched its new show Hamara Samvidhan. The show will be aired on Sunday at 10 AM. The special series is dedicated to the constitution of India will ...

My list was legally correct; will resolve disputes within my party: NCP's Ajit Pawar tells SC

Advocate Maninder Singh, appearing for Nationalist Congress Party NCP leader Ajit Pawar, on Monday told the Supreme Court that the list of legislators submitted by his client to Maharastra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form government w...

Won't play insignificant roles like father of hero or heroine: Rishi Kapoor

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor says he has reached a stage where the length of his character in a film doesnt matter to him but he would no longer choose insignificant roles, such as the father of the leads. The actor, whose recent filmography ...

Doing Ram Gopal Varma's film changed my life: Chandrababu lookalike Prabhune

Former autorickshaw driver Dhananjay Prabhune, a lookalike of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu who was spotted by director Ram Gopal Varma, says acting in Telugu films has changed his life. Prabhune, who will be seen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019