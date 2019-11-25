International Development News
Development News Edition

Syed Modi International: Saina hopes of a turnaround, Lakshya eyes 5th title of season

  • PTI
  • |
  • Lucknow
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 12:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 12:23 IST
Syed Modi International: Saina hopes of a turnaround, Lakshya eyes 5th title of season
Image Credit: Flickr

Saina Nehwal will hope for a turnaround after a below-par season while the in-form Lakshya Sen will eye his third BWF World Tour title when home shuttlers vie for top honours at the Syed Modi International, beginning here on Tuesday. Three-time former champion Saina, who has been battling illness and injuries, is going through a bad patch, having lost six times in the first round this season and she would hope to arrest the slide and end the season on a high this week.

The 29-year-old from Hyderabad, who has already pulled out of the Premier Badminton League (PBL) to prepare for the next season, will begin her campaign at the Super 300 event with a clash against England's Chloe Birch. World champion P V Sindhu has chosen to give the tournament a miss.

The 18-year-old Lakshya, on the other hand, will look to grab his maiden Super 300 crown this week following his title triumphs at two Super 100 events -- Dutch and SaarLorLux Open -- this year. The focus will also be on the men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who won the Thailand Open Super 500 title and then reached the finals of French Open Super 750 this season.

On a roll, Lakshya is coming into the tournament after securing his fourth title in the last three months at the Scottish Open. The Indian, who has been in Denmark for a two and half month training-cum-competition stint, claimed title wins at the Belgian International and Dutch and SaarLorLux Open.

Lakshya is now set to break into the world top 40 following his title win at Glasgow on Sunday and he will look for another good outing here when he opens against France's Thomas Rouxel. In women's singles, besides Saina, Mugdha Agrey will be the other Indian challenge. She will face Belgium's Lianne Tan in the opening round.

A host of Indian shuttlers, including 2016 winner Kidambi Srikanth, defending champion Sameer Verma and world championship bronze-medallist B Sai Praneeth, will eye the top spot in the men's singles this week. Third seed Srikanth, who had reached the finals at India Open this year, will hope to end his two-year-long title drought and gather valuable points to arrest the slide in his ranking in the pre-Olympic year when he takes on Russia's Vladimir Malkov.

Fourth seed Praneeth, ranked 10th, will meet Malaysia's Iskandar Zulkarnain in the first round, while two-time champion Sameer Verma will hope to regain some form when he squares off against compatriot Ajay Jayaram in the opening round. Sameer's elder brother Sourabh, a winner at two Super 100 events in Hyderabad and Vietnam, will face Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu, who secured a stunning Hong Kong Open title earlier this month.

Former Commonwealth Games champion Parupalli Kashyap, who grabbed the title in 2012 and 2015, will lock horns with France's Lucas Corvee, while HS Prannoy crosses swords with China's Youth Olympic Games gold medallist Li Shi Feng. In doubles, all hopes will be on second-seeded men's pair of Satwiksairaj and Chirag as they open against the Chinese combination of Di Zi Jian and Wang Chang.

B Sumeeth Reddy and Manu Attri too will hope to put up a good show following their title win at the Infosys Foundation-India International Challenge on Sunday. In mixed doubles, Satwiksairaj and Ashwini Ponnappa will open against fellow Indians Dhruv Kapila and Meghana Jakkampudi, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy take on fourth-seeded Chinese pair of He Ji Ting and Du Yue in their opener.

In women's doubles, eighth-seeded Ashwini and Sikki will begin against Hong Kong's Ng Tsz Yau and Yuen Sin Ying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Manhunt launched to find killers of SAPS officers

A manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators behind the killing of two police officers in Gauteng at the weekend.According to police, at around 8 am on Friday night, a Captain and a Warrant Officer responded to a hi-jacking complain...

ANALYSIS-Spectre of funding crunch looms over runs at China's small banks

Bundles of yuan notes were stacked high behind the counters of branches of Yingkou Coastal Bank earlier this month, as the northeast China lender fought off a run on deposits while onsite government officials battled rumors of a funding cru...

Guar seed futures decline on subdued demand

Guar seed prices fell by Rs 30 to Rs 4,217 per 10 quintal in futures trade on Monday as investors offloaded positions amid a weak trend at the spot market. Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed futures to thin demand at the s...

Bengaluru CBD outperforms Asia-Pacific office market

Office market in India continues to be robust despite sluggish economic growth, with the Central Business District CBD of Bengaluru registering the highest year-on-year rental growth in the Asia-Pacific region at 17.6 per cent in July to Se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019